The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

8 September 2023 £987.27 per Ordinary share, ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

13 September 2023