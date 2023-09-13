Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Representation, Gender Equity, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about a new UN report on gender equality, Google making it easier to find results on women's sports, employers taking well-being more seriously, and a hijab-wearing Barbie.

Well being

According to economists, the "great resignation" is over. One reason might be the current economic climate and people taking fewer risks - but according to this article, better job satisfaction might be another reason! Employers have taken employee well-being much more seriously over the past few years, and turnover is stabilizing. Read more here.

Gender equality

A new UNDP / UN Women report "The Paths to Equal" measures the status of women's empowerment and gender equality across the world - and according to the report, less than 1% of the world's female population live in countries with high women's empowerment and a small gender gap. Worth reading!

Gender equity

In the past, sport result searches often brought up results from men's teams only. Last week, Google announced that it has updated its search function, making it easier to find results for women's sports.

Representation

Representation matters! Haneefah Adam is an artist from Nigeria who is designing hijab fashion for Barbie dolls, and showcases them on her Instagram account @hijarbie. Read more here.

