Juniper Advisory Promotes Casey Webb to Managing Director

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Juniper Advisory is pleased to announce the promotion of Casey Webb to Managing Director.

"Casey has been an integral part of Juniper's transaction advisory team since 2020, joining the firm with over a decade of industry experience and immediately meshing with our Firm's culture," said Rex Burgdorfer, Partner at Juniper Advisory.

In her new role as Managing Director, Casey will play a key leadership role within the firm, continuing to assist not-for-profit organizations achieve their strategic goals. Her passion for the industry, deep knowledge of the healthcare and higher education landscapes, and extensive experience in transaction advisory will continue to be an invaluable asset to Juniper and its clients.

Casey has been involved in over 100 business combinations, including acquisitions and divestitures of hospitals, universities, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis centers, urgent care centers, information technology companies and other businesses. Her expertise spans all phases of a partnership, from initial strategy formulation to the marketing process, due diligence, and integration.

Casey was a recipient of the M&A Advisor 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Award in 2022. Prior to joining Juniper, Casey worked with Huron Consulting (NASDAQ: HURN), where she helped found the Transaction Advisory Group, Huron's investment banking unit.

"Tenacious and positive, Casey embodies an attitude that builds comradery among M&A transaction teams," said Jordan Shields, Partner at Juniper Advisory.

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals, health systems, and higher education institutions with expert advice related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 250 of the nation's leading not-for-profit organizations on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the hospital industry.

