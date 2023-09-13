DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments: Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments: Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI 13-Sep-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments | Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI Real Estate Credit Investments (LON: RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled, 'Why CRE equity worries should not apply to RECI', the importance of RECI being a debt provider and reducing the probability of default. He also shares his thoughts on the loss in the event of a default and the risks involved in investing. Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here You can download our most recent report on RECI, here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

