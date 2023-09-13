Anzeige
13.09.2023 | 17:16
DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments: Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments: Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI 
13-Sep-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments | Why commercial property worries do not apply to RECI 
 
Real Estate Credit Investments (LON: RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins 
DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled, 'Why CRE equity worries should not apply to RECI', the importance of 
RECI being a debt provider and reducing the probability of default. He also shares his thoughts on the loss in the 
event of a default and the risks involved in investing. 
Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on 
fundamental credit and value. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
You can download our most recent report on RECI, here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1725621 13-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725621&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
