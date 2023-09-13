Anzeige
BH Macro Limited - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

13 September 2023

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 September 2023, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 23 August 2023 were duly passed.

Details of the voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution

Votes Cast

Percentage In Favour

1

495,365,075

99.9%

2

495,365,075

99.8%

3

495,366,369

99.8%

4

495,356,249

99.9%

5

495,356,249

99.9%

6

495,356,249

99.9%

7

495,356,249

99.5%

8

495,356,249

99.8%

9

495,354,646

99.9%

10

495,365,518

99.9%

Special Resolution

11

495,366,369

99.9%

12

495,364,666

99.9%

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 11

That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance

with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make

market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for

the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

(a) the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 4,435,587 shares

designated as US Dollar shares and 56,024,199 shares designated as Sterling shares

(respectively being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest

practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case

shares held in treasury));

(b) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one

cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated

as Sterling shares;

(c) the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount

equal to the higher of: (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations

for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days

immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of

(i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the

highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase;

and

(d) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the

Company in 2024 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such

date by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting.

Special Resolution 12

That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, and in addition to all subsisting authorities,

pursuant to Article 6.4 the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury)

2,959,030 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 37,374,382 shares designated as

Sterling shares (respectively being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the

latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding shares held in treasury)) for

cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from

treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of

this Resolution 12 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company,

whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or

agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such

expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or

agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 12 has expired.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


