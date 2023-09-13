BH Macro Limited - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
BH Macro Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
13 September 2023
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 September 2023, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 23 August 2023 were duly passed.
Details of the voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
Ordinary Resolution
Votes Cast
Percentage In Favour
1
495,365,075
99.9%
2
495,365,075
99.8%
3
495,366,369
99.8%
4
495,356,249
99.9%
5
495,356,249
99.9%
6
495,356,249
99.9%
7
495,356,249
99.5%
8
495,356,249
99.8%
9
495,354,646
99.9%
10
495,365,518
99.9%
Special Resolution
11
495,366,369
99.9%
12
495,364,666
99.9%
Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolutions were as follows:
Special Resolution 11
That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance
with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make
market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for
the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:
(a) the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 4,435,587 shares
designated as US Dollar shares and 56,024,199 shares designated as Sterling shares
(respectively being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest
practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case
shares held in treasury));
(b) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one
cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated
as Sterling shares;
(c) the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount
equal to the higher of: (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations
for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days
immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of
(i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the
highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase;
and
(d) the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the
Company in 2024 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such
date by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting.
Special Resolution 12
That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, and in addition to all subsisting authorities,
pursuant to Article 6.4 the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury)
2,959,030 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 37,374,382 shares designated as
Sterling shares (respectively being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the
latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding shares held in treasury)) for
cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from
treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of
this Resolution 12 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company,
whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or
agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such
expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or
agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 12 has expired.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
