Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview 2023-2027: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers And Lucrative Segments - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is poised for significant expansion, with an expected increase from $39.18 billion in 2022 to $42.71 billion in 2023, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Furthermore, the polyethylene terephthalate market's growth momentum is set to continue, with forecasts indicating a market size of $59.39 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 8.6%. This surge in the polyethylene terephthalate market is primarily attributed to the soaring demand from the packaging industry, which relies heavily on PET due to its exceptional attributes such as transparency, durability, and cost-effectiveness.



Packaging Industry: A Driving Force For The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

The packaging industry, a vital sector of the economy, plays a crucial role in packaging goods and items for consumers. PET is a preferred material in the packaging industry due to its myriad advantages. It is widely used in the production of beverage bottles and extensively employed in food packaging, including trays, jars, cups, and bottles. For instance, according to an article by MDPI, the production of plastic packaging is expected to escalate from 140 million tons in 2023 to approximately 180 million tons in 2029, reflecting the growing demand within the packaging industry. This robust demand from packaging applications acts as a key driver propelling the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market.

Learn More On The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-global-market-report

Emphasis on Recycling and Sustainable Practices

Leading companies in the polyethylene terephthalate global market are prioritizing the establishment of new recycling plants to enhance their product portfolios and contribute to sustainable practices. In June 2023, ALPLA Group, an Austria-based packaging solutions company, announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art PET recycling plant in South Africa. This marks the company's entry into the African recycling sector, with an impressive annual production capacity of 35,000 tons of recovered PET material. The investment of approximately $65.24 million (60 million euros) underscores ALPLA's commitment to fostering a local circular economy.

Furthermore, in June 2023, PT ALBA Tridi Plastics Recycling Indonesia, a subsidiary of ALBA Group Asia, will embark on the construction of a PET recycling facility in Indonesia. This initiative highlights Indonesia's potential in PET recycling, with a $44.2 million blue loan agreement signed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support the project. The focus on recycling reinforces the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Concentration And Key Players

The global polyethylene terephthalate market exhibits a concentrated landscape, with a select number of prominent players dominating the market. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively held a substantial 41.68% share of the polyethylene terephthalate market. Notably, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited emerged as the market leader, commanding a 15.10% share, closely followed by Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Alpek S.A.B de C.V., Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, and LyondellBasell.

Request A Free Sample Of The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2703&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented into three key categories:

By Product Type: Virgin

Recycle By Application: Beverages

Sheets & Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Other Applications (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products) By End User Industry: Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Other End Use Industries (Material Handling and Strapping)

View More Similar Market Reports:

Polyethylene Terephthalate And Polybutylene Terephthalate Resins Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-and-polybutylene-terephthalate-pbt-resins-global-market-report

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-global-market-report

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog:https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog:https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/4271739/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyethylene-terephthalate-market-overview-2023-2027-estimated-market-size-major-drivers-and-lucrative-segments--by-the-business-research-company-301926309.html