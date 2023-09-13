Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Dietary Fibers Gaining Popularity in Urban Markets, the Market to Worth $11.48 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the dietary fiber market will grow at a CAGR of 9.52% during 2022-2028.

The global market has witnessed the acceptance of environmental and sustainability labels, which have become important for dietary fibers. The food and beverage industries evolve to cater to the changing needs and customer preferences. With advances in technology concerning packaging and materials, the F&B industry can now cater to diverse needs, such as increasing the shelf life of products, brand promotion, and regulatory confirmation while incorporating natural ingredients. The industry is diverse, with different product types and materials. Developing various dietary fibers has allowed brands to experiment with different ingredients. Most of the concerns are for convenience, product safety, differentiation, and innovation, the impact of food and beverages and their packaging before and after consumption and adhering to food-related regulations that can vary across each country worldwide.

Adolescents and younger adults are profitable target consumers for dietary fibers. Manufacturers can also seek consumers who are negligent toward their lifestyles and are unaware of the harmful effects of high-calorie food products. These potential consumers will become the target group with promotions and advertisements. Currently, dietary fibers are more in demand in urban regions than rural areas. In urban regions, people are more exposed to social media and modern lifestyle trends. Therefore, they are updated with new products and their health benefits. Therefore, rising obesity, increased urbanization, and an inclination toward cleaner labels drive the global demand for dietary fibers.

Dietary Fibers Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 11.48 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 6.65 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 9.52 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Source, Type, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers · The Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases · Growing Popularity of Bakery Products

Rising Consumption of Sports Nutrition Booming Market Growth

Consumers globally adopt a healthy lifestyle, especially in developed countries. As a result, the consumer base for sports nutrition and supplements expands. Sports nutrition is one of the fastest-growing categories within consumer health. It is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by expanding core users from bodybuilders and performance athletes to a broader basket of consumers focused on fitness and healthy lifestyles. One of the key trends in the sports nutrition and supplement market is the increased demand for dietary fiber products.

The demand for dietary fiber is rising globally, driven by increased population, health awareness, rising income, urbanization, and aging. Sports participation has grown significantly over the last several decades, and nearly 45 million children and adolescents have participated in organized sports. Adequate nutrition is essential for better workout plans to optimize training. Maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet helps prevent injury, strengthen the immune system, reduce muscle tiredness and soreness, fast muscle healing and recovery, improve energy levels, and increase focus and attention span. Peak Health and Performance (PHP) is a youth-focused curriculum that uses sports to promote healthy eating habits. PHP follows evidence-based sports nutrition guidelines and recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

APAC Dietary Fiber Market Fueled by Health-Conscious Consumers and Government Initiatives

Rising Health Concerns Drive Robust Growth in APAC's Dietary Fiber Market" The increasing prevalence of various health issues has led to a greater emphasis on adopting healthier lifestyles. As awareness of well-being continues to grow, the demand for nutritious foods has surged, resulting in substantial growth in the dietary fiber market within the APAC region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) stands out as the fastest-growing dietary fiber market in the forecasted period, boasting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.01%. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising purchasing power of the middle-class population, government initiatives, and heightened consumer concerns about leading healthier lives. These factors collectively contribute to a significant increase in the demand for high-quality dietary fiber food products, creating lucrative opportunities within the market.

Notably, the Indian dietary fiber market has emerged as one of the region's fastest-growing segments. This growth is fueled by various programs initiated by the Indian Department of Health and Family Welfare, specifically targeting malnutrition across the nation.

The growing interest among consumers in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, coupled with the rise in disposable income, remains pivotal in driving the demand for dietary fiber products in the region. Additionally, there is an escalating preference for products containing natural and organically certified ingredients, as well as a strong demand for food ingredients with recognized health benefits. Furthermore, the year 2022 witnessed notable growth in the dietary fiber market in the APAC region, primarily attributed to the increasing awareness of consumer health and well-being.

About the Report

The global dietary fibers market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and for the base year 2022. The market is segmented by source, type, application, and geography. The report provides a holistic approach to the global dietary fibers market, enabling customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.

Market Segmentation

Source

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

Type

Soluble

Insoluble

Application

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Supplements

Others

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

