Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
13 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.907p. The highest price paid per share was 555.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 546.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,232,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,823,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
109
551.20
08:10:13
1397
551.20
08:10:13
1430
550.80
08:14:13
1062
550.20
08:15:16
358
550.20
08:15:16
1468
550.20
08:20:45
1142
550.20
08:23:11
348
550.20
08:23:11
1547
549.80
08:27:40
1585
548.60
08:35:19
1659
549.40
08:41:01
30000
549.20
08:43:23
854
549.40
08:44:49
678
549.40
08:44:49
1597
548.80
08:44:49
1650
550.20
08:52:44
1994
550.00
08:53:05
1100
549.60
08:53:40
237
549.60
08:53:40
1540
549.20
09:04:22
3
549.20
09:04:22
1100
549.20
09:06:37
507
549.20
09:06:37
1481
549.20
09:17:38
602
549.20
09:31:26
856
549.20
09:31:26
1597
548.80
09:37:13
1617
547.80
09:49:01
1489
547.00
10:00:39
1492
547.20
10:06:44
1122
546.80
10:08:11
315
546.80
10:08:11
1639
548.60
10:22:32
1597
548.60
10:35:01
1430
548.80
10:44:45
1496
548.40
10:50:58
42
548.20
11:04:42
260
548.20
11:04:42
1241
548.20
11:04:42
1591
548.20
11:07:38
1575
547.80
11:11:29
1458
546.60
11:27:53
33
546.80
11:38:10
1585
546.80
11:40:45
1635
548.00
11:59:04
1633
547.80
12:06:29
824
547.80
12:17:44
770
547.80
12:17:44
1458
547.80
12:31:18
1413
547.20
12:40:39
1433
549.80
13:00:26
1559
549.40
13:00:26
1645
550.20
13:07:05
1100
551.00
13:15:17
360
551.00
13:15:17
374
550.80
13:17:40
1015
550.80
13:17:40
1502
550.60
13:26:05
108
550.20
13:30:01
1100
550.20
13:30:01
395
550.20
13:30:01
1481
550.20
13:30:01
750
551.00
13:33:55
586
551.00
13:33:55
676
551.00
13:33:55
1637
550.80
13:35:10
1374
551.20
13:37:11
1334
553.00
13:53:34
1440
552.80
13:53:34
1220
553.20
13:56:27
184
553.20
13:56:27
20
552.00
13:59:22
1580
552.00
13:59:22
1600
552.60
14:03:27
1418
552.60
14:03:52
1655
552.40
14:04:13
259
552.40
14:08:57
1233
552.40
14:08:57
1329
551.80
14:10:58
306
551.80
14:10:58
945
551.00
14:13:00
179
551.00
14:14:27
516
551.00
14:14:27
415
550.80
14:23:57
1167
550.80
14:23:57
550
550.80
14:29:26
1050
550.80
14:29:26
80
551.40
14:31:27
1548
551.40
14:31:27
594
551.40
14:31:43
1015
551.40
14:31:43
1635
551.60
14:35:19
1440
552.80
14:43:16
1560
552.80
14:43:16
365
552.80
14:43:16
595
552.80
14:43:16
598
552.80
14:43:16
6
552.80
14:43:16
1441
552.40
14:43:28
672
552.80
14:50:52
1220
553.00
14:54:43
640
553.00
14:54:43
750
553.00
14:54:43
598
553.00
14:54:43
421
553.00
14:54:43
45
553.00
14:54:43
994
553.00
14:56:01
581
553.00
14:56:01
1375
553.60
15:01:03
595
553.60
15:01:03
598
553.60
15:01:03
326
553.60
15:01:03
1380
553.20
15:03:34
695
552.40
15:05:12
858
552.40
15:05:12
1386
552.20
15:09:15
1100
551.80
15:10:50
332
551.80
15:10:50
837
551.60
15:15:21
758
551.60
15:15:21
860
551.60
15:17:26
598
551.60
15:17:26
33
551.60
15:17:26
2082
552.40
15:30:59
1628
552.40
15:30:59
750
552.60
15:30:59
598
552.60
15:30:59
595
552.60
15:30:59
400
552.60
15:30:59
718
552.60
15:30:59
14
552.60
15:30:59
261
552.60
15:30:59
978
552.40
15:36:20
611
552.40
15:36:20
1508
553.40
15:44:11
1536
553.00
15:45:16
111
553.00
15:45:16
1456
554.20
15:50:49
692
554.20
15:50:49
790
554.20
15:50:49
1601
554.00
15:52:44
954
553.80
15:52:54
606
553.80
15:52:54
1448
554.20
15:56:35
1430
555.20
16:00:09
1084
555.20
16:01:26
312
555.20
16:01:26
907
554.60
16:03:32
495
554.60
16:03:32
505
555.60
16:06:47
908
555.60
16:06:47
1621
555.40
16:08:15
894
555.00
16:11:31
720
555.00
16:11:31
1361
555.20
16:14:26
61
555.20
16:14:41
1646
555.40
16:16:20
408
555.20
16:19:21
1466
555.60
16:20:21
130
|
555.60
16:21:35
308
555.60
16:21:35
1142
555.60
16:21:35
625
555.60
16:22:38