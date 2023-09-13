Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.09.23
09:30 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,100
+1,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,60019:13
6,5006,55019:08
PR Newswire
13.09.2023 | 17:54
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

13 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 550.907p. The highest price paid per share was 555.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 546.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,232,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,823,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

109

551.20

08:10:13

1397

551.20

08:10:13

1430

550.80

08:14:13

1062

550.20

08:15:16

358

550.20

08:15:16

1468

550.20

08:20:45

1142

550.20

08:23:11

348

550.20

08:23:11

1547

549.80

08:27:40

1585

548.60

08:35:19

1659

549.40

08:41:01

30000

549.20

08:43:23

854

549.40

08:44:49

678

549.40

08:44:49

1597

548.80

08:44:49

1650

550.20

08:52:44

1994

550.00

08:53:05

1100

549.60

08:53:40

237

549.60

08:53:40

1540

549.20

09:04:22

3

549.20

09:04:22

1100

549.20

09:06:37

507

549.20

09:06:37

1481

549.20

09:17:38

602

549.20

09:31:26

856

549.20

09:31:26

1597

548.80

09:37:13

1617

547.80

09:49:01

1489

547.00

10:00:39

1492

547.20

10:06:44

1122

546.80

10:08:11

315

546.80

10:08:11

1639

548.60

10:22:32

1597

548.60

10:35:01

1430

548.80

10:44:45

1496

548.40

10:50:58

42

548.20

11:04:42

260

548.20

11:04:42

1241

548.20

11:04:42

1591

548.20

11:07:38

1575

547.80

11:11:29

1458

546.60

11:27:53

33

546.80

11:38:10

1585

546.80

11:40:45

1635

548.00

11:59:04

1633

547.80

12:06:29

824

547.80

12:17:44

770

547.80

12:17:44

1458

547.80

12:31:18

1413

547.20

12:40:39

1433

549.80

13:00:26

1559

549.40

13:00:26

1645

550.20

13:07:05

1100

551.00

13:15:17

360

551.00

13:15:17

374

550.80

13:17:40

1015

550.80

13:17:40

1502

550.60

13:26:05

108

550.20

13:30:01

1100

550.20

13:30:01

395

550.20

13:30:01

1481

550.20

13:30:01

750

551.00

13:33:55

586

551.00

13:33:55

676

551.00

13:33:55

1637

550.80

13:35:10

1374

551.20

13:37:11

1334

553.00

13:53:34

1440

552.80

13:53:34

1220

553.20

13:56:27

184

553.20

13:56:27

20

552.00

13:59:22

1580

552.00

13:59:22

1600

552.60

14:03:27

1418

552.60

14:03:52

1655

552.40

14:04:13

259

552.40

14:08:57

1233

552.40

14:08:57

1329

551.80

14:10:58

306

551.80

14:10:58

945

551.00

14:13:00

179

551.00

14:14:27

516

551.00

14:14:27

415

550.80

14:23:57

1167

550.80

14:23:57

550

550.80

14:29:26

1050

550.80

14:29:26

80

551.40

14:31:27

1548

551.40

14:31:27

594

551.40

14:31:43

1015

551.40

14:31:43

1635

551.60

14:35:19

1440

552.80

14:43:16

1560

552.80

14:43:16

365

552.80

14:43:16

595

552.80

14:43:16

598

552.80

14:43:16

6

552.80

14:43:16

1441

552.40

14:43:28

672

552.80

14:50:52

1220

553.00

14:54:43

640

553.00

14:54:43

750

553.00

14:54:43

598

553.00

14:54:43

421

553.00

14:54:43

45

553.00

14:54:43

994

553.00

14:56:01

581

553.00

14:56:01

1375

553.60

15:01:03

595

553.60

15:01:03

598

553.60

15:01:03

326

553.60

15:01:03

1380

553.20

15:03:34

695

552.40

15:05:12

858

552.40

15:05:12

1386

552.20

15:09:15

1100

551.80

15:10:50

332

551.80

15:10:50

837

551.60

15:15:21

758

551.60

15:15:21

860

551.60

15:17:26

598

551.60

15:17:26

33

551.60

15:17:26

2082

552.40

15:30:59

1628

552.40

15:30:59

750

552.60

15:30:59

598

552.60

15:30:59

595

552.60

15:30:59

400

552.60

15:30:59

718

552.60

15:30:59

14

552.60

15:30:59

261

552.60

15:30:59

978

552.40

15:36:20

611

552.40

15:36:20

1508

553.40

15:44:11

1536

553.00

15:45:16

111

553.00

15:45:16

1456

554.20

15:50:49

692

554.20

15:50:49

790

554.20

15:50:49

1601

554.00

15:52:44

954

553.80

15:52:54

606

553.80

15:52:54

1448

554.20

15:56:35

1430

555.20

16:00:09

1084

555.20

16:01:26

312

555.20

16:01:26

907

554.60

16:03:32

495

554.60

16:03:32

505

555.60

16:06:47

908

555.60

16:06:47

1621

555.40

16:08:15

894

555.00

16:11:31

720

555.00

16:11:31

1361

555.20

16:14:26

61

555.20

16:14:41

1646

555.40

16:16:20

408

555.20

16:19:21

1466

555.60

16:20:21

130

555.60

16:21:35

308

555.60

16:21:35

1142

555.60

16:21:35

625

555.60

16:22:38


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.