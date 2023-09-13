Cleantech Building Materials: Approval of Application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

13 September 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Approval of application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Following the application made by the Company on 8 September 2023 to terminate the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, the application has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and the 10 week trading period starts on 13 September 2023 and the last day of trading will be 22 November 2023.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

