Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
13.09.2023 | 16:42
Cleantech Building Materials: Approval of Application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

13 September 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Approval of application to Delist from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Following the application made by the Company on 8 September 2023 to terminate the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, the application has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and the 10 week trading period starts on 13 September 2023 and the last day of trading will be 22 November 2023.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen

+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.


