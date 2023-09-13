Air Marakanda announces first direct flights between Samarkand and China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport management company Air Marakanda, which manages the Samarkand International Airport, has announced the opening of a new flight operated by China Southern Airlines between Urumqi and Samarkand. The airline will be the first carrier operating flights to Samarkand from China.

Starting 16 Oct. it will become possible to fly to the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwestern China from Samarkand. The outgoing flight will leave on Mondays at 1:30 am and the return flight from Urumqi International Airport is scheduled for 23:20pm on Sundays. All flights will be operated on modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft in a two-class layout of business class and economy.

Dmitry Martynenko, Commercial Director for Air Marakanda, said:

"This announcement marks a new step in the growing relationship between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Uzbekistan. This new gateway will further promote strong interconnectivity and collaboration between our two nations and provide a new economic pathway for capital to flow for both business and tourism respectively."

Urumqi is one of the most landlocked major cities in the world. Located on the northern slopes of the Tianshan Mountains, historically the region has long had strong business ties with Central Asia, as among the core traffic are business travellers and independent traders.

China is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and the opening of direct flights will help strengthen trade and economic ties between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The route network of Urumqi Airport consists of 69 domestic destinations, which will allow passengers to use Urumqi Airport as a hub to visit the largest business, industrial and tourist cities of China.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines is China's largest air carrier, the airline's fleet ranks 1st in Asia in terms of the number of aircraft. China Southern Airlines operates more than 850 passenger and cargo transport aircraft, including Boeing B787, B777, B747 and B737, as well as Airbus A330, A321, A320, A319 and ARJ21. China Southern operates more than 3,000 daily flights to 224 destinations in 40 countries and regions of the world.

About Air Marakanda

AIR MARAKANDA is responsible for ground handling and management of the new Samarkand International Airport terminal. It is the first project in the aviation industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan based on public-private partnership. For two years, the new Samarkand terminal has been within the top ten leaders in the Central Asian region of the World Airport Awards (SKYTRAX).

