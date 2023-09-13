IntelligenceBank Introduces Shopify Connection to Make Ecommerce Media Management Easy

IntelligenceBank Announces a New Way to Help Shopify Customers Manage Media in Their Store Faster and More Efficiently Than Ever Before

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / IntelligenceBank, the platform that empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and maintain legal compliance, now works seamlessly with Shopify. The IntelligenceBank Shopify Connector enables those who manage Shopify stores to quickly and easily insert the correct product image directly from their IntelligenceBank Digital Asset Management (DAM) system without ever having to leave their Shopify store.





The IntelligenceBank platform supports marketing teams across a wide range of industries and use cases. One of the most labor-intensive verticals they service is the retail industry. The management of a high volume of e-commerce product assets is a time-consuming process that involves rigorous protocols to ensure quality and accuracy. Thanks to IntelligenceBank's new Shopify Connector, users will be able to process image uploads faster and with a greater degree of accuracy. Users can now effortlessly embed images into Shopify directly from their IntelligenceBank DAM.

"Our aim is to empower marketers and creatives with tools that make their lives easier while maintaining legal and brand compliance," says IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court. "The IntelligenceBank Shopify Connector is another big step in that direction, enabling a seamless flow of product images for your Shopify store."

The IntelligenceBank Shopify Connector is about more than convenience. It is also about the confidence of knowing each upload is coming from a Digital Asset Management system, the single source of truth that means there's no risk of using an old or out-of-date version of a product image.

IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management and marketing operations platform for regulated brands. Used by over 800,000+ users in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank uses AI and automation to help ensure brands get to market quickly, stay on brand and ensure regulatory compliance. Among the company's enterprise customers are Baptist Health, ANZ, Hertz, and KFC. The company's offices are located in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Shopify is an ecommerce platform trusted by over a million business owners, retailers, entrepreneurs and startups. The Shopify platform offers online retailers a suite of services, including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools. According to Backlinko, 1.75 million merchants sell their products using Shopify as their ecommerce software, generating over $119.58 billion in transactions facilitated by the platform.

