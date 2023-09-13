American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces Dr. Kannappan Krishnaswamy, MD, of Sealy Texas, Has Joined the Organization

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / American Medical Administrators, Inc., an innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today, Kannappan Krishnaswamy, MD, is joining the company as the Director of Clinical Affairs for the Texas region. Krishnaswamy is a licensed General practitioner of internal medicine with over 30 years of experience in private practice.

"American Medical is improving the lives of their patients every day by providing them with vital healthcare services right in their local communities," said Krishnaswamy. He went on to say, "American Medical has found innovative ways to return the control of healthcare to doctors, and by doing so greater patient outcomes are achieved. American Medical has developed internal, proprietary processes, and systems that allow doctors to maximize their time with their patients. The patient-doctor relationship is critical and directly connected to the quality of care a patient receives. I'm excited to be part of the future of medicine."

"American Medical is honored to have Dr. Krishnaswamy joining our organization, his firsthand knowledge and experience in both treating patients and as a business leader will provide valuable guidance in our future growth as one of the fastest-growing healthcare systems in America," says Dr. Abdullah Arshad, American Medical's COO.

"American Medical strives to empower our physicians and foster an environment where the highest quality of care is provided for all patients in an efficient, compassionate, and convenient manner," stated the organization's CEO, Jonathan Loutzenhiser.

About American Medical

"American Medical Administrators, Inc." is a vertically integrated healthcare system committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to provide all patients in their local communities access to advanced, affordable, and comprehensive care. American Medical offers walk-in urgent care services combined with traditional family practice medicine and multi-specialty ambulatory surgical services. AMA is a physician-driven company designed with a patient-centric model, with a simple goal of providing the highest healthcare quality in the 21st Century. AMA championed the concept that Superior Patient Outcomes can be Driven by Innovative Technology.

