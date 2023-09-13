Qualigence Group: Qualigence International Welcomes Preferred Medical Partners Into Its Growing Family of Businesses

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Qualigence International, a leading player in the talent acquisition and human capital management industry, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Preferred Medical Partners. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Qualigence and Preferred Medical Partners, bringing together two powerhouse organizations to redefine excellence in the healthcare recruitment sector.





Preferred Medical Partners is a national provider recruitment firm, specializing in aiding hospitals and healthcare organizations in their quest to find and hire top-tier medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and more. With a comprehensive range of recruitment services, including permanent placements, contract staffing, and locum tenens solutions, Preferred Medical Partners has been a trusted partner for healthcare institutions across the country.

The Qualigence Group, known for its innovative and integrated approach to talent acquisition, is a family of businesses committed to helping organizations recruit, retain, and develop talent that empowers businesses to achieve their highest potential.

Preferred Medical Partners, under the leadership of co-founders Linzi Shipley and Courtney Tripp, has earned a stellar reputation in the healthcare market nationwide. Together, Shipley and Tripp have drawn upon their combined 26+ years of experience in the healthcare recruitment sector to build Preferred Medical Partners from the ground up. Their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence have resulted in impressive year-over-year growth and a solid track record.

This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone for Qualigence, reinforcing its dedication to expanding its reach and impact within the healthcare industry. The addition of Preferred Medical Partners to the Qualigence family enhances the company's ability to provide tailored recruitment solutions to healthcare clients, ensuring they can secure top-tier talent in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"We are thrilled to welcome Preferred Medical Partners to the Qualigence Group," said Steve Lowisz, CEO & founder at Qualigence International. "This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions to the healthcare sector. The expertise and reputation of Preferred Medical Partners align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving great success together."

Preferred Medical Partners' President, Linzi Shipley, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Qualigence is a tremendous opportunity to further expand our capabilities and offer even more comprehensive services to our clients in the healthcare industry. We are excited about the potential that lies ahead and are eager to contribute to Qualigence's continued growth."

Courtney Tripp, Chief Operating Officer at Preferred Medical Partners, added, "We are proud of what we have accomplished independently and are confident that our synergy with Qualigence will open up new horizons for our team and the clients we serve."

The Qualigence Group is confident that the union of these two industry leaders will drive innovation, elevate client service, and create unparalleled value within the healthcare recruitment landscape.

Qualigence International is a renowned talent acquisition and human capital management firm dedicated to helping organizations find, develop, and retain top talent. With a comprehensive suite of services, including recruitment research, full-cycle recruiting, leadership development, and data-driven performance solutions, Qualigence empowers clients to achieve their strategic objectives through people.

Preferred Medical Partners is a leading provider recruitment firm specializing in assisting hospitals and healthcare organizations. With a proven track record of successful placements and a commitment to tailored solutions, Preferred Medical Partners has established itself as a trusted partner within the healthcare industry.

