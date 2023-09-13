Anzeige
13.09.2023
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Opening of a new office in Norway to support growth in the Scandinavian region

Exail announces the opening of a new commercial and client support office in Norway, that will strengthen the company's growth in the Scandinavian region, both in the Defense and Civil markets.

Exail has been working with Scandinavian clients for several years and developed its business in the region thanks to the high-quality of its navigation systems, leading to the award of several major contracts in naval defense. This includes the sale of Inertial Navigation Systems for Norway's U212 submarines and Coast-Guard vessels, Finland's Multi-role corvettes, as well as Sweden A19 and A26 submarines.

Exail has also established strong partnerships with civilian Scandinavian companies such as Teledyne Gavia, Nortek and RTS, who are continuously looking for better inertial navigation systems and acoustic positioning products to improve the efficiency of their maritime operations.

Overall, the revenue growth has significantly accelerated in the past years in the region, from a few millions of euros to reach around 10 M€ revenues annually. With this new implantation, Exail aims at reinforcing this trend and capturing a growing share of the large market of naval and maritime operations in Scandinavia.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Press contact
Manon Clairet
Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yptwYJZmlWfHm3FxaMplaGhqmJiUm5SXm5ebmGiZmJ2Wa3GSnW1pmsfKZnFinGpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81758-cp_exail-technologies_bureau-norvege_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
