ArborXR Launches XR Directory to Help Companies Find Trusted VR Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / ArborXR, a leading enterprise virtual reality management platform, today launched the ArborXR Directory, a centralized platform connecting businesses to proven VR developers. At launch, 60+ developers and a library of 20+ curated demo apps are available on the platform.





ArborXR Directory





With the ArborXR Directory, companies can now easily discover and connect with industry-approved XR developers that have delivered successful enterprise and education projects at scale. Developers are vetted and selected based on merit, with badges to indicate their specialization and experience. At launch, companies can also download dozens of curated demos, previewing firsthand the quality of the developer and assessing fit before reaching out.

One of the biggest challenges facing companies in the XR space today is finding trusted XR developers with proven industry experience. Procurement and security review challenges often lead to lengthy negotiations, NDAs, and months of waiting, only to find out that a vendor is unable to work with them. The ArborXR Directory helps solve this.

The directory provides a centralized showcase of top XR content creators, demo apps, authoring tools, analytics platforms, and more, along with key details like videos, notable customers, testimonials, and available demos. Demos span a range of use cases from corporate training, health care, manufacturing, safety, and beyond from leading developers like Futurus, VictoryXR, Bodyswaps, TRIPP, Talespin, GW Pro, Hard Hat VR, Nanome, Reulay, Moth+Flame, XR Health, and Motive.io.

The ArborXR Directory is free to use and accessible today at ArborXR.com/xr-directory.

About ArborXR:

ArborXR is the leading XR software platform enabling enterprise and education to easily deploy and manage AR/VR at scale. With an industry-first XR directory showcasing top developers and apps, ArborXR is accelerating XR adoption to transform learning, training and collaboration. Visit www.arborxr.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Jane Gesing

Public Relations Specialist

jane@arborxr.com

2035549201





Related Files

ArborXR Directory.jpg





SOURCE: ArborXR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783554/arborxr-launches-xr-directory-to-help-companies-find-trusted-vr-developers