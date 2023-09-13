Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2023 | 19:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArborXR Launches XR Directory to Help Companies Find Trusted VR Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / ArborXR, a leading enterprise virtual reality management platform, today launched the ArborXR Directory, a centralized platform connecting businesses to proven VR developers. At launch, 60+ developers and a library of 20+ curated demo apps are available on the platform.

ArborXR Directory

ArborXR Directory



With the ArborXR Directory, companies can now easily discover and connect with industry-approved XR developers that have delivered successful enterprise and education projects at scale. Developers are vetted and selected based on merit, with badges to indicate their specialization and experience. At launch, companies can also download dozens of curated demos, previewing firsthand the quality of the developer and assessing fit before reaching out.

One of the biggest challenges facing companies in the XR space today is finding trusted XR developers with proven industry experience. Procurement and security review challenges often lead to lengthy negotiations, NDAs, and months of waiting, only to find out that a vendor is unable to work with them. The ArborXR Directory helps solve this.

The directory provides a centralized showcase of top XR content creators, demo apps, authoring tools, analytics platforms, and more, along with key details like videos, notable customers, testimonials, and available demos. Demos span a range of use cases from corporate training, health care, manufacturing, safety, and beyond from leading developers like Futurus, VictoryXR, Bodyswaps, TRIPP, Talespin, GW Pro, Hard Hat VR, Nanome, Reulay, Moth+Flame, XR Health, and Motive.io.

The ArborXR Directory is free to use and accessible today at ArborXR.com/xr-directory.

About ArborXR:

ArborXR is the leading XR software platform enabling enterprise and education to easily deploy and manage AR/VR at scale. With an industry-first XR directory showcasing top developers and apps, ArborXR is accelerating XR adoption to transform learning, training and collaboration. Visit www.arborxr.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Jane Gesing
Public Relations Specialist
jane@arborxr.com
2035549201

Related Files

ArborXR Directory.jpg

SOURCE: ArborXR

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783554/arborxr-launches-xr-directory-to-help-companies-find-trusted-vr-developers

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.