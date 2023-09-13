IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW To Announce Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (OTCQB:IDWM), an integrated media company, will report results today for its third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call:

IDW's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern time today solely to engage in Q&A with stockholders and potential investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant code: 258551. A recording of the call will be available following the call through September 27th by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and providing the following replay code: 49064.

