Leclanché SA: Leclanché Selected to Supply Battery Systems for a Second Pair of CMAL Hybrid Ferries Serving Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands

WKN: A1CUUB | ISIN: CH0110303119 | Ticker-Symbol: 278
Lang & Schwarz
13.09.23
20:13 Uhr
0,543 Euro
+0,015
+2,84 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECLANCHE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECLANCHE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5280,55820:14
0,0000,00028.03.
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 19:34
210 Leser
 . Twin RoPax ferries being built at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets 
  Limited 
 . Second project in collaboration with Istanbul systems integrator elkon - part of the SCHOTTEL Group in 
  Germany 
 . The identical 94.8-metre vehicle and passenger ferries to serve three ports - Lochmaddy, Tarbert and Uig 
  - in Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands 
 . Leclanché to provide its advanced Navius MRS-3 systems, each with 1.1 MWh capacity and integrated 
  liquid-cooling system, for delivery in 2025 
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 13^th September, 2023 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) has been selected for a second battery 
system project on behalf of Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL)- this time for a pair of roll-on, 
roll-off passenger and vehicle ferries (RoPax) which will serve three islands in Scotland's Outer Hebrides islands. 
The contract for two 1.1 MWh Navius MRS-3^TM Marine Rack Systems was awarded to Leclanché by elkon, part of Germany's 
SCHOTTEL Group and a prominent electrical systems integrator for the marine industry, based in Istanbul (click here for 
image). Elkon had previously selected Leclanché to provide its advanced battery systems for two CMAL ferries, the MV 
Loch Indaal and MV Isle of Islay, being built to serve Scotland's Inner Hebrides islands of Islay and Jura. Battery 
systems for the two first projects are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025 and systems for the second set of 
vessels later in 2025. 
The hybrid vessels are being built at Turkey's CEMRE shipyard. Each vessel will measure 94.8 metres in length with a 
capacity for 450 passengers and 100 cars (or 14 commercial vehicles). They will serve the ports of Lochmaddy, the 
administrative centre of North Uist; Tarbert on the Isle of Harris; and Uig on the Isle of Skye. 
"Leclanché has proven itself to be a trusted and quality-oriented partner and therefore the basis for this renewed 
collaboration on our latest CMAL projects," said Özgür Arslancan, Technology Director at elkon. "These two new CMAL 
vessels are nearly identical to those of the MV Loch Indaal and MV Isle of Islay - other than raised aft mooring decks 
to accommodate the higher pier heights at the three ports they will serve. Together with Leclanché, we are helping CMAL 
to increase capacity, and resilience, on its routes." 
"We are pleased to have been selected, again, by elkon as its battery system provider for these two new hybrid RoPax 
ferries," said Phil Broad, CEO, Leclanché e-Mobility. "There is no greater compliment from a business partner than to 
be specified repeatedly for additional projects. The Navius MRS-3 continues to prove itself throughout the maritime 
industry as the battery storage system of choice when it comes to reliability, safety, liquid-cooling architecture, low 
maintenance and reduced footprint." 
The Outer Hebrides Islands, located off the west coast of Scotland, form part of the archipelago of the Hebrides and 
are separated from the mainland and the Inner Hebrides by the waters of the Minch, the Little Minch and the Sea of the 
Hebrides. Of the approximate 65 islands, just 15 are inhabited with a total estimated population of 26,830. 
The new dedicated hybrid vessels will replace current shared vessel routes to provide an expanded and more reliable 
service. The route will cover some 25 nautical miles each way, with a total sailing time of 1 hour 45 minutes between 
the ports of Uig and Lochmaddy and 1 hour 40 minutes between the ports of Uig and Tarbert. Leclanché's battery system, 
which will include its latest cell technology, will allow the ferries to sail into each port quietly and carbon-free. 
Navius MRS-3 is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners. 
About elkon 
elkon was established in 1980 to design, assemble, integrate and commission low-voltage electrical equipment, electric 
& hybrid propulsion systems and automation systems for the maritime industry. elkon is an international and global 
brand and has an engineering and production center in Turkey, but the operation area is the whole of Europe, USA and 
Asia. 
Closely following the trends in developed countries, elkon considers the concept of decarbonisation, which means 
reduction of emissions and greenhouse effects, as the company's vision. So far more than 50 different types of vessels 
with batteries (full electric or hybrid) have been designed, engineered and delivered by elkon to several different 
shipowners all around the world. For more information, please visit https://elkon-tr.com/ 
About CMAL 
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited owns ferries, ports and harbours, and infrastructure necessary for vital ferry 
services serving the west coast of Scotland and the Clyde Estuary, and the Northern Isles. The company is wholly owned 
by the Scottish Government with Scottish Ministers the sole shareholders. 
The Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited Board has an executive management team and supporting staff at headquarters in 
Port Glasgow, Scotland. The company aims to provide efficient, cost-effective, and safe ferries, harbours, and port 
infrastructure for operators, communities, and users in and around Scotland. For further information on Caledonian 
Maritime Assets Limited, please visit www.cmassets.co.uk 
About Cemre Shipyard 
Cemre Shipyard, with its modern facilities, is one of the leading newbuild shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. 
Considering the interest in diversity, Cemre has the ability to build different types of vessels such as fishing, 
offshore, and passenger. These highly technological, eco-friendly, and innovative projects require flexibility and 
intense care; besides that, tailor-made projects like these are among the distinguishing factors of Cemre's success. 
Cemre Shipyard has two shipyard areas located in the same region, which enables them to build more than 15 vessels at 
the same time in accordance with their sizes. All of the vessels that are ordered and built  are exported to customers 
in European countries such as Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark. 
 Consequently, Cemre Shipyard has secured its place among the top exporters in Turkey since 2008; and with this 
responsibility, Cemre works harder for a sustainable organisation. For further information on Cemre Shipyard, please 
visit www.cemreshipyard.com 
About Leclanché 
Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell 
technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in 
battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its 
production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery 
performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the 
world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty 
battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around 
the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). For more information, please visit 
www.leclanche.com. 
Disclaimer 
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be 
identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", 
"expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", 
or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production 
capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, 
or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on 
these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and 
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially 
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no 
guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that 
Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. 
Contacts 
 
Media contacts: 
Switzerland / Europe:     North America: 
Thierry Meyer        Henry Feintuch / Ashley Blas 
T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81   T: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713 
E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com 
 
 
Germany:           Investor Contact: 
Christoph Miller       Pasquale Foglia / Pierre Blanc 
T: +49 (0) 711 947 670    T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 
E-mail: leclanche@sympra.de E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.