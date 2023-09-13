DJ Leclanché SA: Leclanché Selected to Supply Battery Systems for a Second Pair of CMAL Hybrid Ferries Serving Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Contract Leclanché SA: Leclanché Selected to Supply Battery Systems for a Second Pair of CMAL Hybrid Ferries Serving Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands 2023-09-13 / 19:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leclanché Selected to Supply Battery Systems for a Second Pair of CMAL Hybrid Ferries Serving Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands . Twin RoPax ferries being built at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited . Second project in collaboration with Istanbul systems integrator elkon - part of the SCHOTTEL Group in Germany . The identical 94.8-metre vehicle and passenger ferries to serve three ports - Lochmaddy, Tarbert and Uig - in Scotland's Outer Hebrides Islands . Leclanché to provide its advanced Navius MRS-3 systems, each with 1.1 MWh capacity and integrated liquid-cooling system, for delivery in 2025 YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 13^th September, 2023 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) has been selected for a second battery system project on behalf of Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL)- this time for a pair of roll-on, roll-off passenger and vehicle ferries (RoPax) which will serve three islands in Scotland's Outer Hebrides islands. The contract for two 1.1 MWh Navius MRS-3^TM Marine Rack Systems was awarded to Leclanché by elkon, part of Germany's SCHOTTEL Group and a prominent electrical systems integrator for the marine industry, based in Istanbul (click here for image). Elkon had previously selected Leclanché to provide its advanced battery systems for two CMAL ferries, the MV Loch Indaal and MV Isle of Islay, being built to serve Scotland's Inner Hebrides islands of Islay and Jura. Battery systems for the two first projects are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025 and systems for the second set of vessels later in 2025. The hybrid vessels are being built at Turkey's CEMRE shipyard. Each vessel will measure 94.8 metres in length with a capacity for 450 passengers and 100 cars (or 14 commercial vehicles). They will serve the ports of Lochmaddy, the administrative centre of North Uist; Tarbert on the Isle of Harris; and Uig on the Isle of Skye. "Leclanché has proven itself to be a trusted and quality-oriented partner and therefore the basis for this renewed collaboration on our latest CMAL projects," said Özgür Arslancan, Technology Director at elkon. "These two new CMAL vessels are nearly identical to those of the MV Loch Indaal and MV Isle of Islay - other than raised aft mooring decks to accommodate the higher pier heights at the three ports they will serve. Together with Leclanché, we are helping CMAL to increase capacity, and resilience, on its routes." "We are pleased to have been selected, again, by elkon as its battery system provider for these two new hybrid RoPax ferries," said Phil Broad, CEO, Leclanché e-Mobility. "There is no greater compliment from a business partner than to be specified repeatedly for additional projects. The Navius MRS-3 continues to prove itself throughout the maritime industry as the battery storage system of choice when it comes to reliability, safety, liquid-cooling architecture, low maintenance and reduced footprint." The Outer Hebrides Islands, located off the west coast of Scotland, form part of the archipelago of the Hebrides and are separated from the mainland and the Inner Hebrides by the waters of the Minch, the Little Minch and the Sea of the Hebrides. Of the approximate 65 islands, just 15 are inhabited with a total estimated population of 26,830. The new dedicated hybrid vessels will replace current shared vessel routes to provide an expanded and more reliable service. The route will cover some 25 nautical miles each way, with a total sailing time of 1 hour 45 minutes between the ports of Uig and Lochmaddy and 1 hour 40 minutes between the ports of Uig and Tarbert. Leclanché's battery system, which will include its latest cell technology, will allow the ferries to sail into each port quietly and carbon-free. Navius MRS-3 is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners. About elkon elkon was established in 1980 to design, assemble, integrate and commission low-voltage electrical equipment, electric & hybrid propulsion systems and automation systems for the maritime industry. elkon is an international and global brand and has an engineering and production center in Turkey, but the operation area is the whole of Europe, USA and Asia. Closely following the trends in developed countries, elkon considers the concept of decarbonisation, which means reduction of emissions and greenhouse effects, as the company's vision. So far more than 50 different types of vessels with batteries (full electric or hybrid) have been designed, engineered and delivered by elkon to several different shipowners all around the world. For more information, please visit https://elkon-tr.com/ About CMAL Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited owns ferries, ports and harbours, and infrastructure necessary for vital ferry services serving the west coast of Scotland and the Clyde Estuary, and the Northern Isles. The company is wholly owned by the Scottish Government with Scottish Ministers the sole shareholders. The Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited Board has an executive management team and supporting staff at headquarters in Port Glasgow, Scotland. The company aims to provide efficient, cost-effective, and safe ferries, harbours, and port infrastructure for operators, communities, and users in and around Scotland. For further information on Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, please visit www.cmassets.co.uk About Cemre Shipyard Cemre Shipyard, with its modern facilities, is one of the leading newbuild shipyards located in Yalova, Turkey. Considering the interest in diversity, Cemre has the ability to build different types of vessels such as fishing, offshore, and passenger. These highly technological, eco-friendly, and innovative projects require flexibility and intense care; besides that, tailor-made projects like these are among the distinguishing factors of Cemre's success. Cemre Shipyard has two shipyard areas located in the same region, which enables them to build more than 15 vessels at the same time in accordance with their sizes. All of the vessels that are ordered and built are exported to customers in European countries such as Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark. Consequently, Cemre Shipyard has secured its place among the top exporters in Turkey since 2008; and with this responsibility, Cemre works harder for a sustainable organisation. For further information on Cemre Shipyard, please visit www.cemreshipyard.com About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). For more information, please visit www.leclanche.com. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. Contacts Media contacts: Switzerland / Europe: North America: Thierry Meyer Henry Feintuch / Ashley Blas T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81 T: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713 E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com Germany: Investor Contact: Christoph Miller Pasquale Foglia / Pierre Blanc T: +49 (0) 711 947 670 T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-mail: leclanche@sympra.de E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

