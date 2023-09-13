Tidal Wave Auto Spa Surpasses 50 Brand-New Locations Opened This Year

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens in Borger, TX, and Wilmington, NC

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, surpassed 50 new locations opened in 2023 with the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Borger, TX, and Wilmington, NC.

To celebrate the grand openings and introduce Tidal Wave's industry-leading car wash experience to the community, the new Borger and Wilmington locations are offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 20. Additionally, during the first week of business, new members that join any Clean Club unlimited car wash membership will pay only $9.97 for their first month of unlimited washes.

"Tidal Wave has grown tremendously this year," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "In under nine months, we've opened 51 locations across 19 states - more than doubling our rate of new openings this same time last year. I'm incredibly proud of all that we've accomplished in 2023, and I know that none of it would be possible without our hardworking, determined, and resilient team."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Borger and Wilmington communities and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 187 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783803/tidal-wave-auto-spa-surpasses-50-brand-new-locations-opened-this-year