Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2023 | 20:14
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milrose Consultants Announces Elizabeth Ganss as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Milrose Consultants, a national mission-critical building compliance consulting firm dedicated to solving their clients most complex building development and maintenance needs, is happy to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Ganss as Chief Financial Officer effective September 12th, 2023. Ms. Ganss brings more than 30 years of financial and leadership experience to the role, previously serving as EVP & CFO of Propeller Industries.

Milrose Consultants Announces Elizabeth Ganss as CFO

Milrose Consultants Announces Elizabeth Ganss as CFO

"Liz is a proven CFO and business leader, delivering impressive results throughout her career across companies spanning multiple industries in finance, human capital, and operating leadership roles. She brings diversified and valued success and experience leading finance teams for growing several national firms in private equity, and I am excited to welcome her to Milrose," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose. "Liz will be a driving force in our strategic transformation as we continue to acquire and integrate new partnerships, improve our operating model and execution, deliver strong financial performance, and increase value for our shareholders."

Prior to her role at Propeller, Ganss spent more than two years as CFO of Anticimex Group, a global leader in modern pest control, as well as SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Sterling Talent Solutions, a Goldman Sachs Portfolio Company. Ganss began her career in public accounting, starting as an audit manager for Deloitte LLP.

Contact Information

Allanna Wallace
Marketing Director
awallace@milrose.com

SOURCE: Milrose Consultants

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783816/milrose-consultants-announces-elizabeth-ganss-as-chief-financial-officer

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.