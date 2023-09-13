INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Novi Opens with Announcement to Move to Detroit with Expansion for 2024

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The Battery Show, North America's largest and most comprehensive event focused on advances in large scale advanced batteries for electric vehicles, grid support and alternative energy enhancement, brings together more than 800 suppliers showcasing solutions across the transportation, stationary, portable and industrial battery sectors to Michigan for four days of exhibits and education.

The Battery Show North America announces new dates and its new location for the 2024 event slated for October 7-10 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. The new location offers increased accessibility to Detroit, the center of the U.S. automobile industry.

"Michigan is a major hub for advanced battery innovation and Detroit is the center for vehicle manufacturing. Expansion of The Battery Show in the city with the most innovative battery plants allows for further discoverability within the market and an opportunity to grow the show in an area that offers enhanced services, such as hotel and dining options and easier access to travel for our attendees," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering.

Global demand for advanced batteries continues to rise, driven largely by the imperative to reduce climate change through electrification and meet the increasing needs for energy storage for the electric power grid and electric vehicle use .

To stay up to date on The Battery Show North America, please visit www.thebatteryshow.com .

Interested exhibitors for the new Battery Show event in Detroit 2024 may visit www.thebatteryshow.com/exhibit.

About The Battery Show:??

The Battery Show is North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, Co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles. The Battery Show takes place annually in Detroit, Michigan and brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. Discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from more than 775 suppliers, connect with nearly 15,000 attendees and access 4 tracks of technical education. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and is in collaboration with the annual Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, and an all-new launch event this year: The Battery Show India, taking place at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida. Connect with The Battery Show and join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Informa Markets Engineering: ?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact:

Public Relations, Informa Markets Engineering

IME.PR (@) informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783813/the-battery-show-novi-opens-with-announcement-to-move-to-detroit-with-expansion-for-2024