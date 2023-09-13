The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame: Venezuelans Receive the Prestigious Million Dollar Hall Of Fame Recognition in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Samer Yorde and Paula Landino, two talented Venezuelans born in Maracaibo, Zulia state, have achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Venezuelans to receive the Grammy of the direct sales and multilevel marketing industry, a highly respected profession in the United States with a history of over 60 years.

The renowned recognition, which has been celebrated for over 16 years in Las Vegas, Nevada, known as the Million Dollar Hall Of Fame of GoPro Mastery Recruiting, was bestowed upon them by the prestigious organization GoPro and its representatives Eric and Marina Worre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The honor was granted to them in December 2022, in front of a global audience of more than 25,000 viewers connected to the event.

The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame is a highly respected award in the direct sales industry, which, as mentioned, is one of the most lucrative industries in the United States, and it has been held in Las Vegas for the past 16 years.

This recognition has become the most prestigious award in the field of direct sales, and to earn it, candidates must achieve a net income of over 1 million dollars in commissions within a period of less than 12 months. Due to its demanding nature, very few people worldwide reach these levels of success, and today two Venezuelan immigrants achieved this important goal.

Samer Yorde and Paula Landino have demonstrated impressive talent and dedication in the fields of leadership, training, and education for their team members. They have trained under famous mentors and, with this experience, have mentored more entrepreneurs, enabling them to surpass the Million Dollar Hall Of Fame threshold and earn this coveted recognition.

Their achievement was celebrated at a special event organized by Go Pro in Las Vegas, where various celebrities and leaders in the sales and leadership industry provide training and guidance to the global audience.

Remarkably, this achievement was realized in 5 years of dedication to the distributor profession. It not only recognizes excellence in sales, leadership, coaching, and motivation but also honors the ability of Venezuelans to excel in the international business arena. Samer Yorde and Paula Landino have become an inspiring example for the Spanish-speaking entrepreneurial community and also for American communities.

Today, Samer Yorde and Paula Landino become the first Venezuelans to receive this recognition. They inspire more people from their country, where there are over 7 million immigrants worldwide, to find a real opportunity to change their lives and lifestyles in affiliate marketing and network marketing. They are breaking limiting beliefs and raising standards in the face of the opportunities that digital businesses offer.

In the words of Samer Yorde: "Receiving this recognition is a dream come true. It is a testament that with dedication, effort, and passion for what we do, we can achieve great goals, regardless of our place of origin. We all did great work as a team, but God worked the miracle."

Paula Landino also expressed her gratitude and excitement upon receiving the award: "This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our families, work teams, and God as our ally. We are proud to represent Venezuela at this prestigious event."

The business community and followers of Samer Yorde and Paula Landino both inside and outside Venezuela have enthusiastically received this news and celebrate their success on the international direct sales stage.

About The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame:

The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame is a prestigious recognition within the direct sales and multilevel marketing industry. This recognition stands as a symbol of dedication, perseverance, and exceptional skills in sales and leadership. It is a remarkable achievement that only a select few individuals worldwide can claim. The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the potential for extraordinary success within the direct sales and multilevel marketing industry.

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Million Dollar Hall Of Fame

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783827/venezuelans-receive-the-prestigious-million-dollar-hall-of-fame-recognition-in-las-vegas