Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity (the "Company"), announces today the availability of a second amendment to its 2022 Universal Registration Document, filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on September 13, 2023, under number D.23-0346-A02, and an admission Prospectus approved by the AMF on September 13, 2023, under number 23-392, in connection with the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris of new ordinary shares issued or likely to be issued to IPF Partners on exercise of its warrants (bons de souscription d'actions or Warrants

the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed by the Company with the AMF on April 26, 2023, under number D.23-0346;

- the first amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed by the Company with the AMF on July 26, 2023 under number D.23-0346-A01;

- the second amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed by the Company with the AMF on September 13, 2023 under number D.23-0346-A02;

- the Securities Note; and

- the Prospectus summary (included in the Securities Note).

These documents can also be consulted on the Company's website (www.adocia.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org).

Adocia is a biotechnology Company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation; 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 100 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, Adocia shares in any country. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by certain local laws. Recipients of this press release are required to inform themselves of any such restrictions and, where applicable, to comply with them.

