Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.: Integrated Cannabis Solutions Announces Acquisition of The Tahoe Group and Expansion to East Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. ("Integrated Cannabis" or the "Company") (OTCPINK:IGPK) announced today that its subsidiary, Houdini Group, Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, has closed the acquisition of The Tahoe Group, LLC and its DBAs, Phoenix Delivery and Genesis Distribution.

The Tahoe Group, a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator, holds a micro license that allows for delivery, distribution, and light manufacturing.

This strategic addition empowers Houdini Group to enter the delivery sector, providing a virtual store experience with the cost-efficiency of a traditional retail model. Furthermore, Genesis Distribution, recognized for its exceptional service, ensures secure and prompt delivery of cannabis products to licensed brick-and-mortar retailers throughout California. Our distribution license grants us end-to-end control over the manufacturing process, eliminating intermediaries. The light manufacturing license enables the production of a variety of infused products, such as edibles, popcorn, and bath balms.

"The addition of The Tahoe Group is a significant milestone for Houdini Group," said Gene Caiazzo, CEO of Integrated Cannabis. "This acquisition rounds out our presence in the California cannabis market and positions us for continued growth in the years to come."

In an exciting development, Houdini Group is expanding its operations to the East Coast, establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florida. This facility will have the capacity to produce both THC and CBD products, and we will be relocating equipment from California to support this expansion.

"We are excited to expand our business to the East Coast," said Caiazzo. "This is a growing market with a lot of potential. We believe that our vertically integrated business model and our experience in the California market will give us a competitive advantage in the East Coast market."

Houdini Group, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator with operations in California and Florida. The Company is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products to its customers and is focused on expanding its business in both the California and East Coast markets.

About Consolidated Apparel:

Consolidated Apparel prides itself on delivering customized products that exemplify the pinnacle of craftsmanship. Through the utilization of 'Dye-Sublimation,' an intricate adornment technique that accommodates a spectrum of millions of colors and unparalleled detail, we elevate garments composed of 100% polyester or blended fabrics with a minimum of 50% polyester content.

Our commitment to excellence extends to our supplier relationships, with non-competitive agreements in place safeguarding our access to Anti-Snag performance shirts, a cornerstone of our marketplace presence. All our apparel items undergo adornment either with in-house or client-supplied images and artwork. Notably, Consolidated extends a complimentary offering of customized and one-off artwork to our valued clients. When clients engage with our dedicated artists, proofs meticulously crafted by our in-house talent are shared for client approval. We regard our Artwork as one of our most prized assets, and 'print ready' artwork is held in the utmost confidence within our organization.

About Houdini Labs:

Houdini Labs stands as a premier California-based cannabis extraction enterprise dedicated to the development and manufacturing of top-tier THC oils and concentrates. Positioned in the fastest-growing segment of the California cannabis industry, Houdini consistently forges alliances with leading brands while pushing the boundaries of purity. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable us to process a remarkable 1,200 lbs. per day, leveraging advanced ethanol, and butane extraction equipment.

Notably, Houdini boasts an expanded extraction facility, extending our product line offerings. Our comprehensive services encompass toll processing, bulk crude and Ultra-grade THC distillate production, and white-label solutions.

About Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.:

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. is dedicated to identifying and acquiring operating companies to bolster our monthly revenue streams and expand our asset base. Our commitment to strategic growth positions us as a dynamic player in the ever-evolving business landscape.

The Company, in compliance with SEC regulations, will use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website at www.igpk.org to announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the relative growth of the Company's future business, target markets, demand for products and services, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. There are no assurances whatsoever that Houdini will generate the estimated revenues stated above. There are material risks that may prevent Houdini from being successful in meeting the estimated revenue amount. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of our future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Relations:

Email: Shareholder@igpk.org

Website: https://igpk.org

Twitter @IGPKOTC

Phone: 561-235-2295

Text: 561-235-2295

SOURCE: Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783871/integrated-cannabis-solutions-announces-acquisition-of-the-tahoe-group-and-expansion-to-east-coast