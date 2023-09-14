Capcom aims to maximize global brand value by blending the Monster Hunter series' appeal and Niantic's location-based technology

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Now, a new mobile game (for iOS/Android) in the Monster Hunter series, launched worldwide on September 14, 2023.

Monster Hunter Now is a new mobile game in the Monster Hunter series that offers players an approachable hunting experience that can be enjoyed as part of everyday life and is being developed and distributed by Niantic, a company that boasts expertise in cutting-edge fields such as location-based technology and augmented reality. In the game, players take on the role of hunters and embark on an adventure during which they hunt vividly lifelike monsters that appear in the real world.

This new game blends the appeal of the Monster Hunter series with Niantic's development technology, with features that allow players to team up with others for hunts, or to hunt monsters that were encountered while the app was closed later in their spare time. Anticipation for the game is high, with applicants for the closed beta test far exceeding the available slots, and the number of preregistered players now over 3 million people. Capcom will continue to work with Niantic on the game's ongoing development to provide the fun of Monster Hunter to an even broader audience around the world.

Capcom is committed to delivering further growth while aiming to create new business opportunities and maximize the value of its game content. The company will also continue to utilize its leading brands in the growing worldwide mobile games market.

About the Monster Hunter series:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. The series established a new genre in which players cooperate with their friends via a network and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 94 million units shipped as of June 30, 2023.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

