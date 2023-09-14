New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Super Connector Media announces it's revolutionary "Build Your Brand Live" event, taking place from October 20th to 22nd, 2023, at Dallas's legendary Hyatt Regency Hotel. This three-day event empowers entrepreneurs and business leaders to harness AI for brand elevation and meaningful connections.

In today's landscape of soaring ad costs and intense social media competition, "Build Your Brand Live" equips attendees with the tools needed to thrive online. Chris Winfield, Super Connector Media's Co-Founder and AI integration expert, asserts that the rules have changed: "Scaling your business online has never been more challenging… or potentially more rewarding."

AI is driving a market transformation, making the dreams of brands attainable. Embracing AI is essential to remain competitive, as AI-powered competitors continue to excel at previously unimagined paces. "Build Your Brand Live" features top entrepreneurs, speakers, and coaches sharing AI strategies for visibility, exposure, and authentic brand growth. Key Speakers:

Chris Winfield

Jen Gottlieb

Dan Fleyshman

Attendees experience transformative insights and the opportunity to learn from industry leaders who have built 7, 8, and 9-figure brands.

The event comprises three days:

Day 1 - "Be Seen":

Discover shortcuts to gain exposure and recognition without years of social media building. Master messaging, target audiences, and storytelling.

Day 2 - "Be Paid":

Learn to scale businesses to seven figures in less than 6 months with AI, traditional media, and social media. Generate leads, sales, and profits effortlessly.

Day 3 - "Be Confident":

Build unstoppable self-confidence. Develop the confidence to spread your message, dazzle audiences, and deliver the perfect pitch.

For inquiries or more about Chris Winfield and "Build Your Brand Live," contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Chris Winfield

Phone: 1-646-576-7292

Email: hi@superconnectormedia.com

Learn more at https://www.buildyourbrandlive.ai/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180464