Dubbing Brothers Secure New Post-Production Distribution Service with NAGRA



14.09.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading multi-DRM software will secure content distribution during post-production collaboration workflows to preserve content value against pre-release piracy.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 14, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that its multi-DRM service, a core module of the company's Active Streaming Protection solution has been selected by international post-production house, Dubbing Brothers. Looking to secure their post-production content distribution streaming service to comply with content rights owner stipulations, Dubbing Brothers sought a cost-effective content security solution through which to protect pre-release content as it progresses through increasingly distributed and remotely accessed collaboration workflows. Removing complexity, the NAGRA multi-DRM solution , available as SaaS online, has enabled the simple integration of content security into Dubbing Brothers' existing technology ecosystem. "We sought a partner that was able to both understand our requirements in the post-production space and work with us to achieve our goals", said Jean Conangle, Group CIO at Dubbing Brothers. "NAGRA provided us with a proof-of-concept that successfully addressed our needs and provided first-class technical support to our engineers. This is critical as we extend our collaboration workflows to include content security." NAGRA multi-DRM-as-a-service supports the main industry device and browser platform DRMs - PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay, as well as NAGRA's proprietary DRM, NAGRA PRM. Recently available through the NAGRA ecommerce portal, it offers organizations managing streaming content the ability to address content security requirements. It also provides service operators with the peace of mind that they are supported by an organization with over 30 years of securing valuable video content across the M&E industry. "NAGRA aims to make its solutions as accessible as possible and so we're delighted to support Dubbing Brothers in enabling content security across their workflows", said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President & CMO at NAGRA. "With more content in circulation than ever before thanks to remote and distributed production, securing content prior to its release is critical if it is to be protected from pirates that are increasingly hunting further up the content distribution chain." NAGRA will be demonstrating its latest solutions in content and service security, including a focus on pre-release content distribution at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam (15-18 September 2023) on stand, Hall 1.C81. To learn more and schedule a meeting with NAGRA at IBC 2023, please click HERE . About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn . Media contact Christina Anderson Senior Director, Communications Kudelski Group +41 792 322 964 +41 217 320 626 christina.anderson@nagra.com



