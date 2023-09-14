

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 94.96 against the yen and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.6637 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.96 and 1.6702, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 9-day high of 0.6454 and a 2-day high of 0.8733 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6421 and 0.8698, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.88 against the loonie.



