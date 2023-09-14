New Clinical Data for CareDx's AlloSeq cfDNA Testing Solution Featured in Eleven Abstracts

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) The Transplant Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers today announced a leading presence at the 2023 European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress taking place September 17-20, 2023, in Athens, Greece.

The latest scientific advances in global transplantation using CareDx's AlloSeq cfDNA testing solutions are being showcased across eleven abstracts, including four posters, two moderated e-posters, one focus group, and five oral presentations. CareDx is hosting an educational symposium for medical professionals demonstrating the clinical utility of AlloSeq cfDNA. AlloSeq cfDNA is offered to European and other customers outside of the United States, to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) for the surveillance of allograft rejection risk in solid organ transplant patients.

"We are proud to attend ESOT Congress 2023, a preeminent European transplant conference, and share the latest data demonstrating the use of AlloSeq cfDNA," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. "Through our partners and work with transplant centers internationally, we have made excellent progress in improving access to AlloSeq cfDNA for the benefit of organ transplant patients globally."

AlloSeq cfDNA data being presented at ESOT Congress 2023

Abstract Title KIDNEY The EVACADE study: dd-cfDNA for diagnosis of acute rejection in kidney transplantation Donor-derived cell-free DNA identifies "troubled" kidney allografts Assessment of dd-cfDNA in kidney transplantation as a marker of graft injury a prospective study Assessment of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in kidney transplant recipients with indication biopsy (selected for "Best of ESOT 2023") Impact of donor-derived cell-free DNA assessment in monitoring kidney transplant recipients: interim report of a prospective longitudinal study Evolution of dd-cfDNA during the first week after surgery predicts medium to long term renal outcomes Initial experience with local laboratory run assay to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA for non-invasive diagnosis of acute myocardial rejection HEART Local laboratory-run donor-derived cell-free DNA testing in stable heart transplantation: two-centre European feasibility study Comparison of plasma donor-derived cell-free DNA with LASHA scoring system in lung transplantation: a single centre experience (selected for "ESOT award 2023") LUNG Clinical relevance of cell-free DNA quantification and qualification during the first month after lung transplantation MULTI-ORGAN Multi-centric analytical performance validation of an IVD assay to quantify donor-derived cell-free DNA for solid organ transplant surveillance

"It is gratifying seeing the impact of dd-cfDNA on clinical practice and patient care. We've seen how the information from AlloSeq cfDNA testing not only helps clinicians in their decision-making, but also empowers transplant recipients, providing them control, understanding, and greater peace of mind on the status of their transplanted organ," Dr. Thomas Schachtner, Transplant Specialist, University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.

CareDx will review the latest data on AlloSeq cfDNA during an ESOT Congress 2023 Industry Satellite Symposium titled, "Adopting dd-cfDNA for Solid Organ Surveillance: Raising the Standards of Transplant Care." The symposium will be held live and streamed virtually on ESOT's Congress platform on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Dr. Titte Srinivas, Chief Medical Officer at CareDx and Dr. Georg Böhmig, Associate Professor at the Medical University Vienna, Austria, will moderate the session. Speakers include:

Maarten Naesens, MD, PhD, Clinical Director, Professor of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium

Alexandre Loupy, MD, PhD, Professor of Nephrology and Epidemiology, Necker Hospital, PITOR (Paris Institute for Transplantation Organ Regeneration), France

David Cucchiari, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Nephrology, Hospital Clínic Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

About CareDx The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, and with a European headquarter office in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with the Company's AlloSeq cfDNA solutions and its participation at the 2023 ESOT Congress. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its AlloSeq cfDNA solutions, or its participation at the 2023 ESOT Congress; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 8, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx's forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913528887/en/

Contacts:

CareDx, Inc.

Media Relations

Anna Czene

818-731-2203

aczene@caredx.com

Investor Relations

Greg Chodaczek

investor@caredx.com