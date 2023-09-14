Oxford Instruments Plc - Block Listing Application

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

Oxford Instruments plc

Block Listing

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 80,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the FCA Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued in satisfaction of awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan.

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Friday 15 September 2023. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448