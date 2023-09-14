

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German turbine manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has obtained an order from renewable energy company, BayWa r.e to supply and install 24 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in Spain.



Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.



Nordex will install turbines in the wind farm named Cluster Rueda Sur in North Spain that is being developed by BayWa r.e. along with the Spanish company CEAR. The turbines will have 5.9 MW installed capacity on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 meters as of summer 2024.



The commissioning is scheduled for Spring 2025 and a 25-year premium service contract to maintain the turbine has been included in the order.



On Wednesday, shares of Nordex closed at 11.38 euros up 5.18% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

