

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 1.8065 against the euro and a 3-day high of 87.45 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8122 and 87.24, respectively.



Against the U.S. and Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 9-day high of 0.5945 and a 3-day high of 1.0835 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5917 and 1.0846, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.61 against the greenback and 1.07 against the aussie.



