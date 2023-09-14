Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.142     GBP0.983 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.957 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132299    GBP0.974534

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,521,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1437       1.114         XDUB      08:10:46      00066960787TRLO0 
1184       1.114         XDUB      08:10:46      00066960788TRLO0 
2878       1.110         XDUB      08:53:14      00066962405TRLO0 
2508       1.130         XDUB      12:28:08      00066969149TRLO0 
1563       1.140         XDUB      13:57:20      00066971714TRLO0 
1880       1.140         XDUB      13:57:20      00066971715TRLO0 
2622       1.138         XDUB      13:57:47      00066971726TRLO0 
940       1.138         XDUB      13:57:47      00066971727TRLO0 
1120       1.142         XDUB      14:12:18      00066972200TRLO0 
2812       1.140         XDUB      14:12:18      00066972201TRLO0 
1120       1.142         XDUB      14:23:48      00066972564TRLO0 
520       1.142         XDUB      14:27:48      00066972872TRLO0 
3041       1.140         XDUB      14:34:47      00066973146TRLO0 
2718       1.130         XDUB      15:08:09      00066975138TRLO0 
960       1.130         XDUB      15:27:44      00066976540TRLO0 
960       1.130         XDUB      15:53:16      00066977645TRLO0 
820       1.138         XDUB      16:10:55      00066978478TRLO0 
820       1.138         XDUB      16:10:55      00066978479TRLO0 
97        1.138         XDUB      16:11:26      00066978500TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
895       96.10         XLON      08:10:44      00066960777TRLO0 
895       96.10         XLON      08:10:44      00066960778TRLO0 
1026       95.70         XLON      09:32:33      00066963834TRLO0 
2219       95.70         XLON      09:32:33      00066963835TRLO0 
70        98.00         XLON      14:20:19      00066972421TRLO0 
3027       98.30         XLON      14:34:47      00066973145TRLO0 
1000       98.20         XLON      14:34:47      00066973147TRLO0 
2134       98.20         XLON      14:34:47      00066973148TRLO0 
2904       98.10         XLON      14:34:48      00066973150TRLO0 
2705       97.30         XLON      15:53:16      00066977644TRLO0 
520       98.00         XLON      16:13:08      00066978610TRLO0 
2605       98.00         XLON      16:13:08      00066978611TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  271282 
EQS News ID:  1725715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
