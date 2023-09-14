Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071
Frankfurt
13.09.23
21:52 Uhr
1,270 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.09.2023 | 08:34
Arix Bioscience PLC: Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

DJ Notice of Results and Investor Presentation 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation 
14-Sep-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Notice of Results and Investor Presentation 
LONDON, 14 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, will announce its results for the six months 
ended 30 June 2023 and provide an update on the Company's strategic review on Wednesday 27 September 2023. 
Analyst Briefing: 9:00am BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023 
Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 9:00am BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Analysts wishing to 
join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050. 
Investor Presentation: 1:00pm BST, Wednesday 27 September 2023 
Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 
1:00pm BST on Wednesday 27 September 2023. 
The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event 
via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function. 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/ 
register-investor 
Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the 
event. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
+44 (0)20 7290 1050 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Powerscourt Group 
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson 
+44 (0)20 7250 1446 
arix@powerscourt-group.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their 
ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase 
of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
