The Global Market for Lidar in Autonomous Vehicles will Grow to US$8.4 billion by 2033, Forecasts IDTechEx Research

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for lidars to be adopted in the automotive industry drives huge investment and rapid progression, with innovations in beam steering technologies, performance improvement, and cost reduction in lidar transceiver components. These efforts can enable lidars to be implemented in a wider application scenario beyond conventional usage and automobiles.

However, the rapidly evolving lidar technologies and markets leave many uncertain questions to answer. The technology landscape is cluttered with numerous options for every component in a lidar system.

In the report "Lidar 2023-2033: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts", experts at IDTechEx have identified four important technology choices that every lidar player and lidar user must make: measurement process, laser, beam steering mechanism, and photodetector.



Dr Xiaoxi He, IDTechEx Research Director and lead author of the report, comments, "The technology choices made today will have immense consequences for performance, price, and scalability of lidar in the future. The present state of the lidar market is unsustainable because winning technologies and players will inevitably emerge, consolidating the technology and business landscapes."

IDTechEx research in "Lidar 2023-2033: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts" finds that the global market for 3D lidar in automotive will grow to US$8.4 billion by 2033.

The report presents an unbiased analysis of primary data gathered via interviews with key players and builds on IDTechEx's expertise in the transport, electronics, and photonics sectors. While the market analysis and forecasts focus on the automotive industry, the technology analysis and company profiles also cover lidar for industrial automation, robotics, smart city, security, and mapping.



For more information on lidar, including downloadable report sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Lidar.



