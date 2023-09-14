Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
PR Newswire
14.09.2023 | 08:42
H2 Green Steel collaborates with Volvo Group for supply of near zero emissions steel

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As commercial vehicles increasingly run on electrified solutions, reducing the emissions when the product is in use, the environmental footprint from the supply network and production becomes increasingly important. Since steel is one of the main input materials in the manufacturing of trucks, buses and construction machines, a shift towards green steel is a vital element for Volvo Group's continued journey towards decarbonization.

"Collaborations which support our work to reduce emissions are crucial on the path towards net zero. Steel is a big contributor to the footprint of our products, and working together with both established and new players for developing decarbonized materials is key to advancing our progress in sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions," says Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer of Volvo Group.

The long-term supply agreement placed from Volvo Group is for green steel from H2 Green Steel's new plant in Boden in Northern Sweden. Start of production is planned for end of 2025. Deliveries to Volvo Group will start mid-2026.

"The commercial vehicle industry has actively been driving the demand for green steel, validating the market interest. When an undeniable large player like Volvo Group, working at the forefront of sustainable change, places a customer order it's a clear sign of confidence in both our company and our product," says Henrik Henriksson, H2 Green Steel's CEO.

CONTACT:
For further information
Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations, phone: +46 76 842 81 04, email: press@h2greensteel.com
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, phone: +46 76 553 72 29

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/3834924/2294234.pdf

H2 Green Steel collaborates with Volvo Group for supply of near zero emissions steel

https://news.cision.com/h2-green-steel/i/volvo-group,c3215548

Volvo Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h2-green-steel-collaborates-with-volvo-group-for-supply-of-near-zero-emissions-steel-301927389.html

