

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan declined less than initially estimated in July, the latest report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped 1.8 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 2.4 percent rebound in June.



The latest decline was revised from the 2.0 percent seen in the flash report published on August 30.



Shipments dipped 1.8 percent monthly in July, while inventories advanced 0.6 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio also showed an increase of 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 2.3 percent following the flat reading in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the rate of fall was 2.5 percent.



