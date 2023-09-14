Beaumont Group debuts an evolved brand, including logo and website, that captures the firm's commitment to clients and talent on a journey that defines all of our futures

Beaumont Group today announces a significant brand refresh, capturing the rapid growth and unique culture of the firm. Beaumont Group is a leading global executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 20 offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The brand evolution reinforces the firm's continuing commitment to partnering with clients and leadership talent on the journey to success. The evolved brand strategy is built around our BOLD approach in supporting our clients in their journey to meet the challenges of our world today; CREATIVE in discovering visionaries that will lead in this new world; and DYNAMIC and new ideas critical to long-term success.

"As Beaumont continues on our growth trajectory across geographies and sectors, our brand must continue to evolve to better express and reinforce to our stakeholders the exciting journey we are on," Chris Clayton, Group CEO said.

He continued, "We have aggressive plans moving forward including serving our clients and candidates with a more robust suite of services that address head-on the challenges we face today in diversity, equity and inclusion across organisations, as well as the social and environmental tests we must all participate in addressing."

The firm's new website www.beaumontgroup.com is an expression of the evolution of the firm's brand and "voice" as a bold, creative and dynamic organization committed to partnering with clients and candidates on their journey to achieving success.

The rebrand is part of a larger strategy to clearly differentiate the firm's commitment to thinking differently in leaders career paths and client's ability to address the challenges of today's market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913408722/en/

Contacts:

Christopher Clayton

Group CEO

t: +33 1 56 03 65 63

e: cclayton@beaumontgroup.com