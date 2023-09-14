Introducing the XRP Healthcare Decentralized Mobile Wallet: Empowering Users with Unparalleled Control, Savings, and Rewards

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The XRP Healthcare team has announced the launch of its revolutionary XRPH Mobile Wallet which is available to download now on App Store and Google Play.

The cutting-edge wallet is designed to provide users with an unparalleled level of control over their digital assets, prioritizing security, anonymity, and convenience.

Complete Control with Non-Custodial Security

The XRPH Wallet is a non-custodial wallet backed by the XRP Ledger. With this powerful combination, users can enjoy complete control over their wallets, ensuring that every transaction is not just safe and secure but also entirely anonymous.

Open-Source Code Encouraging Decentralization

XRP Healthcare's commitment to decentralization goes beyond just the wallet itself - they are proud to offer a license-free open-source code to the community, and by doing so encouraging the development of decentralized wallets, fostering innovation, and expanding the possibilities of the blockchain ecosystem.

Revolutionary XRPH Prescription Savings Card Integration

One of the most exciting features of the XRPH Wallet is the integration of the XRPH Prescription Savings Card. Users will have the opportunity to enjoy incredible savings with discounts of up to 80% on their prescriptions and medications, and the best part is, that these rewards go directly into the customers' wallet. This feature comes with unlimited use, ensuring that users can save on their healthcare expenses without limitations.

Earn XRPH Rewards with Every Use

The innovative XRPH Prescription Savings Card is not only about saving money; it's also about earning rewards. Customers will receive XRPH rewards every time their card is used at over 68,000 U.S.-based pharmacies, including renowned establishments like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart - allowing every healthcare transaction to become an opportunity to accumulate valuable XRPH tokens which are paired with USDT on Bitrue, Bitmart and LBank, with more CEX exchange listings to be announced before December 2023.

Effortless Transaction Tracking on the XRP Ledger

The XRPH Wallet makes it effortless for users to monitor their transactions on the XRP Ledger. With a dedicated transactions page, you can easily keep track of your digital asset management on the XRP Ledger, ensuring complete transparency.

Multi-Currency Support for Global Accessibility

Having a community that spans the globe, the XRPH Wallet will allow users to view their wallet balance in multiple currencies, including USD, EUR, and GBP. This flexibility ensures that its wallet is accessible and user-friendly for everyone, regardless of their location.

A Glimpse into the Future: Decentralized Marketplace Connectivity

The XRPH Wallet is also poised to connect XRP Healthcare's forthcoming decentralized marketplace. This expansion will further enhance the utility of its wallet, allowing users to explore and participate in their decentralized ecosystem to purchase traditional and non-traditional medication and prescriptions - XRPH wallet will help to facilitate fast payments for medical services and treatments within its own developing eco-system which will include the acquisition of medical centres, pharmacies, and hospitals in on the African continent through its subsidiary XRP Healthcare Africa, which they announced earlier in the year.

XRPH Wallet Audit

Director of Technology Nico Westerdale who audited the XRPH Wallet said "I've completed testing/auditing the app with help from Lead Engineer Evan Brooks, and can certify that user authentication and transfers are all working as designed".

Nico has also worked on several high-profile projects including as Chief Technology Officer at IncentFit, a major player in the $61.95 Billion Dollar global corporate wellness market, he managed the development team in building and scaling it from the ideation stage toward its emergence as a global contender with corporate clients including the $11.3 Billion US Dollar Corning Inc, the University of Michigan, Magic Leap with an estimated Forbes valuation of $4.5 Billion US Dollars in 2016 and the $9.1 Billion US Dollar valued Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a health insurance federation that provides health insurance in the United States to more than 106 million people. He worked closely with the CEO to transform business requirements into a flexible and customizable product that fulfilled over 200 corporate clients' diverse wellness benefit plan needs and went on to play a significant role at GoPuff as the Director of Technology.

During his tenure, he oversaw several key aspects of the company's technology and engineering teams, contributing to the company's impressive growth. Here's a summary of his accomplishments and responsibilities:

Team Expansion: Nico Westerdale was instrumental in scaling GoPuff's product and engineering teams from just 7 people to a much larger workforce of 200 individuals in just two years. This rapid team expansion reflects his ability to attract and manage talent.

Consumer-Facing Engineering: He directed the efforts of GoPuff's consumer-facing engineering teams. This includes managing the Mobile, Growth and Shopping, and Driver Experience teams. These teams likely worked on improving the user experience of the GoPuff platform, enhancing features, and optimizing the app for both customers and drivers.

Collaboration: Nico Westerdale collaborated with both local and offshore agencies, indicating a global approach to development and potentially expanding GoPuff's reach to new markets.

Architectural Roadmaps: He worked with the entire Engineering department to develop architectural roadmaps. These roadmaps likely outlined the technology and infrastructure strategies for GoPuff's microservices architecture, which was backed by cloud platforms like Azure and AWS. This shows his commitment to driving innovation and staying ahead in the technology space.

React Consumer Application: Nico Westerdale spearheaded the development of the next-generation technology, particularly a React-based consumer application. React is a popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces, and adopting it suggests a commitment to modern, responsive, and efficient software development as used in the creation and building of the XRPH Decentralized Mobile Wallet.

XRP Healthcare Founder Kain Roomes made this statement:

"I am thrilled to announce the launch and release of the XRPH Decentralized Wallet, a project that represents the incredible dedication and teamwork of our talented developers and contributors. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to empower the XRP Ledger community. The XRPH Decentralized Wallet is designed to revolutionize how users interact with the XRP Ledger. It offers a seamless and secure way to send and receive funds quickly, safely, and efficiently. Our team has put in countless hours to ensure that this wallet not only meets but exceeds the high standards of security and usability that our community deserves. One of our key principles is openness, and I am proud to announce that the XRPH Decentralized Wallet will be open source. This means that other XRPL projects can leverage our codebase to build their own decentralized applications, further expanding the possibilities and innovations within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our team, and I am excited to see how the XRPH Decentralized Mobile Wallet will empower the XRPL community and drive the adoption of decentralized technologies. Together, we are shaping the future of finance on the XRP Ledger."

Business Development & Co-founder of XRP Healthcare Laban Roomes added:

"Today marks an important milestone for XRP Healthcare as we proudly unveil our XRPH decentralized Mobile wallet. This momentous occasion is the result of tireless dedication and the unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. At XRP Healthcare, our mission has always been to transform healthcare with an initial focus in East Africa, by leveraging innovative technologies. Our partnership with The Burnratty Investment Group through our subsidiary XRP Healthcare Africa to merge and acquire private healthcare facilities across Africa, testament to our commitment of expanding healthcare access and improving the quality of care, especially to those communities in need. The XRPH decentralized mobile wallet is a pivotal tool in this endeavour, and will facilitate seamless, secure, and efficient payments within our healthcare ecosystem, bridging the gap in financial transactions that often hinder healthcare accessibility. With the XRPH wallet, patients can easily make payments for medical services, and healthcare providers can receive their dues promptly, ensuring a sustainable healthcare infrastructure in Africa. Furthermore, this wallet extends its reach worldwide, enabling international payments and collaborations, and fostering a global network of healthcare services. This aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a connected, accessible, and efficient healthcare system that transcends borders. We are excited about the potential of the XRPH wallet to streamline financial transactions in healthcare and facilitate our ambitious expansion plans. Together, with our partners, we are not only changing the face of healthcare in Africa but also setting a precedent for healthcare innovation on a global scale. Thank you to our dedicated team, partners, and supporters who have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to a future where healthcare is not just a service but a fundamental right accessible to all, regardless of geography."

About XRPH:

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, a pioneering blockchain project committed to transforming the healthcare industry through the power of decentralization and healthcare digital innovation.

With a focus on security, accessibility, and user empowerment, XRPH aims to provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance the healthcare experience for individuals around the world. To learn more, visit www.xrphealthcare.com

