Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
14.09.23
09:12 Uhr
9,420 Euro
-0,050
-0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2709,51010:39
Dow Jones News
14.09.2023 | 09:37
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

DJ Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 
14-Sep-2023 / 08:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Jez Maiden, independent Non-executive Director, 
is today appointed to the Board of Smith & Nephew plc as an independent Non-executive Director and a member of its 
Audit and Remuneration Committees. 
Enquiries: 
Robin Miller 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     TPK 
LEI Code:   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
Sequence No.: 271287 
EQS News ID:  1725837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.