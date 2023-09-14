DJ Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 14-Sep-2023 / 08:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins: Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Jez Maiden, independent Non-executive Director, is today appointed to the Board of Smith & Nephew plc as an independent Non-executive Director and a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees. Enquiries: Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 271287 EQS News ID: 1725837 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)