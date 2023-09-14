Anzeige
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Dow Jones News
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) 
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Sep-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.9731 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4744291 
CODE: EPRA LN 
ISIN: LU1437018838 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1437018838 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EPRA LN 
Sequence No.:  271337 
EQS News ID:  1725941 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)

