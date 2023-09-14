DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.5185 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39174804 CODE: WSRI LN ISIN: LU1861134382 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 271383 EQS News ID: 1726033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

