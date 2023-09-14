DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9862 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8254822 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN Sequence No.: 271327 EQS News ID: 1725921 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 14, 2023 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)