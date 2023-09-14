Commercial Refrigeration Market worth $62.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type, Refrigerant Type, Application (Food Service, Food & Beverage Production, Food & Beverage Retail), End Use (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Hotels & Restaurants, Bakeries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 45.6 billion in 2023 to USD 62.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The expansion of retail chains, supermarkets, and convenience stores on a global scale drive the demand for commercial refrigeration systems. The requirement of a reliable and efficient refrigeration infrastructure to preserve perishable goods and meet customer demands is expected to boost the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Commercial Refrigeration Market"

270 - Tables

43 - Figures

245 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=189269432

By product type, the refrigerated display case is projected to account for the fastest-growing segment of the commercial refrigeration market during the forecast period.

The refrigerated display case segment, by product type, is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. These cases are designed to showcase products in an appealing and visually enticing manner, encouraging customers to make purchases. The global rise in the number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and other food retail outlets is expected to create attractive opportunities in the commercial refrigeration market.

By refrigerant type, the hydrocarbons segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of commercial refrigeration market during forecast period.

Hydrocarbons (HCs) are natural, non-toxic refrigerants that have minimal impact on ozone depletion and global warming compared to many synthetic refrigerants. Hydrocarbon gases, such as propane, isobutane, pentane, and isopentane, are used as refrigerants for cooling in industrial, commercial, and domestic applications. Their significant role in the shift toward more environmentally friendly cooling solutions, contribute to the overall market growth.

By application, the food & beverage distribution is projected to account for the fastest-growing segment of the commercial refrigeration market during the forecast period.

Commercial refrigeration is also employed in food & beverage distribution to provide safe & efficient storage, transportation, and delivery of perishable products. Frozen food products, such as frozen fruits, vegetables, meats, and ready-to-eat meals, require specialized freezing & refrigeration during distribution to ensure they remain frozen until they reach consumers. These factors are expected to boost the market growth between 2023 and 2028.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=189269432

By end use, the convenience stores segment is projected to account for the second fastest-growing segment of the commercial refrigeration market during the forecast period.

The advent of refrigeration has allowed convenience stores to store packaged foods & beverages for extended periods without spoilage. The rising number of convenience stores can be attributed to the increasing preference for packaged food items and beverages and the rising per capita income of consumers. The growth of the food preservatives market in China and India is also expected to contribute to the increased consumption of commercial refrigeration in convenience stores.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest segment of commercial refrigeration market during 2023 to 2028.

Governments in the Asia Pacific region were implementing stricter regulations and standards related to refrigerants. Such regulations are released with the aim of decreasing ozone depletion and greenhouse gas emissions. This led to a shift toward using more environmentally friendly refrigerants and phasing out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and other harmful substances Increasing economic growth and substantial investments in the consumer appliances industry drive the demand for commercial refrigeration in the region. Rising demand for food storage equipment, increasing urbanization, and growing consumer electronics are also driving the market.

The major players operating in the commercial refrigeration market include Daikin (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Carrier (US), Dover (US), Baltimore Aircoil Company (US), Blue Star Limited (India), De Rigo Refrigeration (Italy), Fogel (Guatemala), Hussmann (US), Imbera (Mexico), KMW (Germany), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Runte (China), SCM Frigo (Italy), True (US), Viessmann (Germany), Voltas (India), and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Refrigerants Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Medical Refrigerators Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/commercial-refrigeration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/commercial-refrigeration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/commercial-refrigeration-market-worth-62-7-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301927398.html