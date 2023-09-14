DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2023 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.5631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11733790 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 271518 EQS News ID: 1726337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 14, 2023 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)