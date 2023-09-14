First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials plc - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Cleantech Building Materials plc will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general meeting on 7 September 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 22 November 2023. ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of GBP 0.1): 88,516,936 shares (GBP 8.851.693,6) ------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 09357256 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5010 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129611 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66