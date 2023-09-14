Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2023 | 11:11
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials plc - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Cleantech Building Materials plc will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's
general meeting on 7 September 2023. The last day of trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 22 November 2023. 



ISIN:              GB00BD1LVD21            
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Cleantech Building Materials    
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of GBP 0.1): 88,516,936 shares (GBP 8.851.693,6)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:            09357256              
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:              5010                
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CBM                
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          129611               
-------------------------------------------------------------------











________________________________________________________________________


For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.