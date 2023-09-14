

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday after a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate pause next week. Investors also awaited the ECB rate decision later in the day for direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,552 after finishing marginally lower on Wednesday.



Trainline jumped more than 13 percent. The online rail ticket seller has unveiled a £50 million share buyback after reporting faster-than-expected growth in the first half of its financial year.



Online trading platform IG Group added 1.4 percent after reporting a marginal rise in Q1 revenue.



LondonMetric Property was slightly lower. The real estate investment trust has announced the sale of a portfolio of four multi-let industrial estates, to Hines, for 40.5 million pounds, reflecting a NIY of 6.2 percent.



