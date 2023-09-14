Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.09.2023 | 11:37
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 29/09/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 29/09/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (CU2G; CU2U) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 29/09/2023 
14-Sep-2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 29/09/2023

-- Benchmark and Name Changes

Please note that on September 29th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks, the SFDR classification and change the names of the following funds:

-- Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the SFDR classifications and the new benchmarks, detailed byshare-classes, that will be effective as of September 29th, 2023 (at the open). 

Current  Current Current SFDR  Current New ShareClass         SFDR      New 
ISIN     Tickers ShareClass Index  Classification Index  Name      New Index Name Classification Index 
           Name    Name          Ticker                         Ticker 
       CU2G LN Amundi                  Amundi PEA MSCI MSCI USA ESG 
           MSCI USA  MSCI              USA ESG Leaders LEADERS SELECT 
LU1681042948     UCITS ETF USA   Article 6   MSDEUSN UCITS ETF Acc  5% Issuer    Article 8   MXUSESL5 
       CU2U LN - USD (C) Index             USD       Capped Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681042948, LU1681042948 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CU2G; CU2U 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 271533 
EQS News ID:  1726363 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726363&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.