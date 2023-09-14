DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 29/09/2023

-- Benchmark and Name Changes

Please note that on September 29th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks, the SFDR classification and change the names of the following funds:

-- Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the SFDR classifications and the new benchmarks, detailed byshare-classes, that will be effective as of September 29th, 2023 (at the open).

Current Current Current SFDR Current New ShareClass SFDR New ISIN Tickers ShareClass Index Classification Index Name New Index Name Classification Index Name Name Ticker Ticker CU2G LN Amundi Amundi PEA MSCI MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA MSCI USA ESG Leaders LEADERS SELECT LU1681042948 UCITS ETF USA Article 6 MSDEUSN UCITS ETF Acc 5% Issuer Article 8 MXUSESL5 CU2U LN - USD (C) Index USD Capped Index

