

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday after U.S. consumer inflation data came in hotter than expected, keeping bets of more Fed rate hike alive.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,906.85 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,927.70.



Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased 3.7 percent year-per-year last month, slightly ahead of the estimated 3.6 percent. Core inflation rose 4.3 percent, matching expectations.



Following the report, CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 97.0 percent chance the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged next week.



The outlook for November remains more mixed, with the FedWatch Tool indicating a 40.8 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the ECB rate decision as well as a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and producer price inflation.



The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates for a 10th consecutive meeting but it's a close call, given growing concerns about growth.



The central bank will update its forecasts for growth and inflation at today's meeting.



