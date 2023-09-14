DJ Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event

Serenity Shield Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event 14-Sep-2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Serenity Shield Champions Blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event NEWS RELEASE BY SERENITY SHIELD New Delhi, India | September 10, 2023 07:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, was abuzz with innovation and insights on September 1, 2023, as industry leaders convened for the transformative conference on blockchain's potential in revolutionizing public utilities, especially within the telecoms sector. The event, which precedes the G20 summit in India, was a significant platform for exploring blockchain's transformative potential across various industries. It garnered substantial media attention from prominent outlets. Esteemed experts, leaders, and enthusiasts from diverse sectors such as NIXI, TRAI, STPI, TCIL, CDAC, TEC, IIM Lucknow, HyperLedger Foundation, Gaia Smart Cities, Bharat Web3 Association, Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, IEEE, and notably as well as Serenity Shield, shared their collective wisdom. Their insights made the conference an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing and future discussions on blockchain. Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield, was a keynote speaker, emphasizing the potential role of Web 3 and blockchain in enhancing data security in telecommunications. His speech underscored Serenity Shield's dedication to blockchain technology and data security solutions, empowering organizations to harness blockchain's potential while ensuring data integrity and privacy. The conference recognized Shri Pradeep Gandhi, Ex MP, Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh, for his significant contributions. His discussions on the white paper "Gyanvahini" and his message of "Vasudev Kutumbkam" highlighted the importance of global collaboration. Dr. Satya Narain Gupta, Chairman of the Blockchain for Productivity Forum, spoke passionately about India's potential as a blockchain technology leader. He envisions India as the "Sona ka hathi" (Gold Elephant) in the realm of blockchain technology. His launch of the Web3 Skilling Project is set to benefit students, government employees, and professionals across sectors. Conference Highlights: The event was segmented into three Panel Discussions, a Briefing Session on Forum Activities, and a Technical Session, providing comprehensive insights into blockchain's transformative potential in public utilities. The Blockchain for Productivity Forum, with its mission to advance blockchain for social good and productivity enhancement, remains at the forefront of blockchain innovation. All participants were awarded NFT Certificates, marking their valuable contribution to this pivotal event. Serenity Shield, with its unwavering dedication to blockchain technology and data security solutions, looks forward to more collaborations and innovations in the future, ensuring a brighter, more secure digital landscape for all. Serenity Shield's presence at the conference alongside India's infrastructure giants underscores blockchain's legitimacy for integration within India's IT and Telecoms infrastructure. Crucially, this marks a significant endorsement for the widespread adoption of emerging blockchain technologies within traditional commercial sectors and markets more generally. About Serenity Shield: Serenity Shield is a leading provider of blockchain technology and data security solutions, empowering organizations to embrace the potential of blockchain while ensuring data integrity and privacy. Contact Details Nikos Koukos nikos@serenityshield.io =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

