Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event
Dow Jones News
14.09.2023 | 12:01
136 Leser
Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event

DJ Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event 

Serenity Shield 
Serenity shield champions blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event 
14-Sep-2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Serenity Shield Champions Blockchain's Role in Telecom at G20 Pre-Event 
NEWS RELEASE BY SERENITY SHIELD 
 
New Delhi, India | September 10, 2023 07:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, was abuzz with innovation and insights on September 1, 2023, as industry 
leaders convened for the transformative conference on blockchain's potential in revolutionizing public utilities, 
especially within the telecoms sector. 
The event, which precedes the G20 summit in India, was a significant platform for exploring blockchain's transformative 
potential across various industries. It garnered substantial media attention from prominent outlets. 
Esteemed experts, leaders, and enthusiasts from diverse sectors such as NIXI, TRAI, STPI, TCIL, CDAC, TEC, IIM Lucknow, 
HyperLedger Foundation, Gaia Smart Cities, Bharat Web3 Association, Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, IEEE, and notably 
as well as Serenity Shield, shared their collective wisdom. Their insights made the conference an invaluable platform 
for knowledge sharing and future discussions on blockchain. 
Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield, was a keynote speaker, emphasizing the potential role of Web 3 and blockchain in 
enhancing data security in telecommunications. His speech underscored Serenity Shield's dedication to blockchain 
technology and data security solutions, empowering organizations to harness blockchain's potential while ensuring data 
integrity and privacy. 
The conference recognized Shri Pradeep Gandhi, Ex MP, Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh, for his significant contributions. His 
discussions on the white paper "Gyanvahini" and his message of "Vasudev Kutumbkam" highlighted the importance of global 
collaboration. 
Dr. Satya Narain Gupta, Chairman of the Blockchain for Productivity Forum, spoke passionately about India's potential 
as a blockchain technology leader. He envisions India as the "Sona ka hathi" (Gold Elephant) in the realm of blockchain 
technology. His launch of the Web3 Skilling Project is set to benefit students, government employees, and professionals 
across sectors. 
Conference Highlights: The event was segmented into three Panel Discussions, a Briefing Session on Forum Activities, 
and a Technical Session, providing comprehensive insights into blockchain's transformative potential in public 
utilities. 
The Blockchain for Productivity Forum, with its mission to advance blockchain for social good and productivity 
enhancement, remains at the forefront of blockchain innovation. All participants were awarded NFT Certificates, marking 
their valuable contribution to this pivotal event. 
Serenity Shield, with its unwavering dedication to blockchain technology and data security solutions, looks forward to 
more collaborations and innovations in the future, ensuring a brighter, more secure digital landscape for all. 
Serenity Shield's presence at the conference alongside India's infrastructure giants underscores blockchain's 
legitimacy for integration within India's IT and Telecoms infrastructure. Crucially, this marks a significant 
endorsement for the widespread adoption of emerging blockchain technologies within traditional commercial sectors and 
markets more generally. 
About Serenity Shield: 
 Serenity Shield is a leading provider of blockchain technology and data security solutions, empowering organizations 
to embrace the potential of blockchain while ensuring data integrity and privacy. 
 
 
Contact Details 
Nikos Koukos 
nikos@serenityshield.io 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1726369 14-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=683d19044508d2688149f62d9adaed33

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
