Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
14 September 2023
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
- Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
Issuer Name: Mondi plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
2. Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
City of registered office: Pretoria
Country of registered office: South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
11 September 2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified:
13 September 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.042
0.000000
10.042
48,760,707
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.998
0.000000
8.998
N/A
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
No. of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47
48,760,707
N/A
10.042
N/A
Subtotal 8.A
48,760,707
10.042
B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
10.042
0.000000
10.042
10. In case of proxy voting:
Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
11. Additional information: N/A
12. Date of completion:
13 September 2023
13. Place of completion:
Pretoria, South Africa
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities